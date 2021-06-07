Proactive news headlines including Okapi Resources, Global

Sydney, 07 June 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Proactive, a provider of real-time news and video interviews for growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX: OKR) has started a drilling program on two priority targets within the Golden Enmore Project in north-east New South Wales. Click here
- Global Energy Ventures Ltd (ASX: GEV) (FRA: WS9) has begun developing a pilot-scale compressed hydrogen cargo vessel (C-H2) to take advantage of green hydrogen opportunities throughout Europe and Asia Pacific. Click here
- Kazia Therapeutics Ltds (ASX: KZA) (FRA: NV9M) (NASDAQ: KZIA) The phase II study of paxalisib in Primary CNS Lymphoma was started at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Massachusetts, with the first patient enrolled in the study. Click here
- QMines Ltd (ASX: QML) (FRA: 81V) is in good shape to take advantage of the expected increase in demand for copper over the next decade, driven by electric vehicle manufacturers and green environmental policies especially in Europe. Click here
- Platina Resources Ltd (ASX: PGM) (OTCMKTS: PTNUF) (FRA: P4R) is moving towards the search phase in the Xanadu Gold Project following the execution of binding acquisitions and the start of lease transfers. Click here
- Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX: TMR) (CVE: TMRR) (OTCMKTS: TMRFF) (FRA: 4W0) has launched a drilling campaign on its Elizabeth Gold project in southern British Columbia, Canada. Click here
- Shareholders of BlackEarth Minerals NL (ASX: BEM) have paid the outstanding balance in full in addition to BEM 1,365,574 partially paid out of ordinary shares in the company, raising $ 81,797.88. Click here
- FYI Resources Ltd (ASX: FYI) (OTCMKTS: FYIRF) (FSE: SDL) has adopted an Environmental, Social and Governance Framework (ESG) in an effort to improve shareholder performance from its pure kaolin and aluminum assets. high (HPA). click here
- Non-executive director of South Harz Potash Ltd (ASX: SHP) Len Jubber has demonstrated his belief in the company’s potash strategy by buying shares in a market transaction. Click here
- Emyria Ltd (ASX: EMD) has discovered that clinical data from one of its personalized opioid care plans has been validated in a first-world data link project. Click here
