Proactive news headlines including Okapi Resources, Global

Sydney, 07 June 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Proactive, a provider of real-time news and video interviews for growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies: Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX: OKR) has started a drilling program on two priority targets within the Golden Enmore Project in north-east New South Wales. Click here

Global Energy Ventures Ltd (ASX: GEV) (FRA: WS9) has begun developing a pilot-scale compressed hydrogen cargo vessel (C-H2) to take advantage of green hydrogen opportunities throughout Europe and Asia Pacific. Click here

Kazia Therapeutics Ltds (ASX: KZA) (FRA: NV9M) (NASDAQ: KZIA) The phase II study of paxalisib in Primary CNS Lymphoma was started at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston, Massachusetts, with the first patient enrolled in the study. Click here

QMines Ltd (ASX: QML) (FRA: 81V) is in good shape to take advantage of the expected increase in demand for copper over the next decade, driven by electric vehicle manufacturers and green environmental policies especially in Europe. Click here

Platina Resources Ltd (ASX: PGM) (OTCMKTS: PTNUF) (FRA: P4R) is moving towards the search phase in the Xanadu Gold Project following the execution of binding acquisitions and the start of lease transfers. Click here

Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX: TMR) (CVE: TMRR) (OTCMKTS: TMRFF) (FRA: 4W0) has launched a drilling campaign on its Elizabeth Gold project in southern British Columbia, Canada. Click here

Shareholders of BlackEarth Minerals NL (ASX: BEM) have paid the outstanding balance in full in addition to BEM 1,365,574 partially paid out of ordinary shares in the company, raising $ 81,797.88. Click here

FYI Resources Ltd (ASX: FYI) (OTCMKTS: FYIRF) (FSE: SDL) has adopted an Environmental, Social and Governance Framework (ESG) in an effort to improve shareholder performance from its pure kaolin and aluminum assets. high (HPA). click here

Non-executive director of South Harz Potash Ltd (ASX: SHP) Len Jubber has demonstrated his belief in the company’s potash strategy by buying shares in a market transaction. Click here

Emyria Ltd (ASX: EMD) has discovered that clinical data from one of its personalized opioid care plans has been validated in a first-world data link project. Click here About Proactive With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies cited on major world stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors. The proactive platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, utilizing a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and web development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies worldwide the world. The network of assets reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors seeking opportunities. Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that together attract up to 10 million views per month.

We syndicate our content to hundreds of regular and specialized news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

We custom create corporate websites from scratch, empowering their clients and brands with a modern online presence and the latest penetration on effective SEO strategy.

Our news coverage ranks high on the worlds most requested platforms and we can further amplify our online presence and reach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research by a team of experienced analysts. For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos