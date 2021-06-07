Covid-19 Cases, Unblocking in Maharashtra, Delhi, UP, Tamil Nadu, Kerala Today Latest News





At a Covid-19 vaccination center in Delhi. (Photo Express by Praveen Khanna) Coronavirus India live updates: The Union Government is considering a return to centralized procurement as more and more states asked the Center to intervene while drawing a gap in global tenders to purchase Covid-19 vaccines. On May 1, the Center expanded vaccine coverage to the 18-44 age group, opened the market, introduced differential pricing, and public-private distribution of supplies. If all states want the Union government to procure centrally, we will discuss it. We are ready to consider such a request, a senior government source told The Indian Express Sunday. Meanwhile, amid the rapidly improving coronavirus situation, the 7-day average of deaths has dropped below 3,000 for the first time in six weeks. The average death toll has shown a steady decline as it reached a peak of nearly 4,200 on May 21st. On Saturday, that average dropped to 2,970. There is usually a two to three week delay between the trajectory of new cases and deaths. The daily count of issues had peaked on May 6 at 4.14 lakh, after which the numbers are falling steadily. Blocking restrictions have been further eased in Delhi, where markets will open on a one-to-one basis from today. Private offices are also reopening and Delhi Metro will resume operation at 50 per cent capacity. And bus services are set to resume in Mumbai. As Covid numbers continued to remain high in the two weeks closed on May 21 and money dependence grew amid uncertainty surrounding medical emergencies and general household spending, the currency with the public rose to a new high of 28 , 62,466 crore. According to data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday, the public currency rose by Rs 23,145 crore in the two weeks ended May 21. In the two-month period between March 27 and May 21, as cases grew and remained at high levels, cash holdings with the public were thrown over $ 1 million. While on March 26, 2021, the currency with the public reached 27,57,750 Crore Rs. It may witness the rise of cash as new cases and mortality rose to record levels.

