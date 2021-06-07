When times are tough, it is easy to be pessimistic

FROM the President’s desk

Later this week, I will travel to the UK to attend the G7 Leaders Summit. We are invited as a guest country along with South Korea, Australia and India.

The summit will discuss how to promote future prosperity through free and fair trade, defending shared values ​​and tackling climate change, but the global recovery from COVID-19 is likely to dominate the agenda.

In giving the invitation, the G7 group acknowledges the role of South Africa in guiding the continental response to COVID during our presidency of the African Union and the contribution it can make to global progress.

As long as we are an emerging economy and despite facing significant challenges caused by the pandemic in our society, we have done and will do our best.

South Africa can hold its head high among the community of nations because we remain a free and united country determined to succeed.

Meetings such as the G7 are important opportunities for South Africa to promote its vision for a fairer and more peaceful world. They are also an opportunity to promote our country as a destination in which we can invest and do business, as a partner for development and as an ally in resolving the most pressing social and political issues facing humanity. These gatherings also give us an opportunity to promote our continent as an investment destination.

Our delegation at the G7 Summit will be able to talk about the progress we are making in overcoming the pandemic and the measures we have taken towards our national recovery that are yielding results slowly but steadily.

We will be able to talk about the green spaces of economic progress that I spoke about in the Presidency Budget vote in Parliament last week. Among them are the tangible results of the commitments made by this administration to address the challenges that have long hindered our economic growth.

I will present clear signals that our country is emerging from the devastation caused by the pandemic. These signals include a strengthening currency, a record trade surplus and growth in mining, financial services and manufacturing. We can also talk about the life-changing opportunities offered to our people through the Presidential Employment Incentive, which has directly benefited nearly 700,000 people since it launched eight months ago. We can reflect that there is progress towards greater policy and regulatory certainty in important economic sectors such as energy and telecommunications.

The G7 Leaders’ Meeting is an opportunity to seek wider support for the war we are waging together with India and more than 100 other countries to reach a temporary withdrawal of the Intellectual Property Trade Related Aspects Agreement to the WTO to ensure equal access to COVID-19 vaccines. This will enable countries to produce their own vaccines and pave the way for the development of a local pharmaceutical manufacturing industry in our country and on the continent.

The message I will receive at the G7 Summit will be a hope for the prospects for the recovery of our countries, and indeed for the global recovery.

But not everyone in this country is ready for that message.

When times are tough, it’s easy to be pessimistic.

It is understandable that citizens may be disappointed by the slow pace of change and think that our problems do not seem to be solved. Our high unemployment rate, for example, has not improved since the global financial crisis more than a decade ago and was greatly exacerbated by the pandemic.

But sometimes we are so overwhelmed by our shortcomings that we often fail to acknowledge what we are doing right and where things are improving.

We are making progress in solving many of our challenges, from corruption to energy shortages to obstacles that discourage investment. The pace of reform is growing.

We do not take for granted the patience and resilience of the people of South Africa. We acknowledge our shortcomings as a government and are working to correct them.

Optimism is the foundation of progress and hope is the companion of development.

Cynical though some of us may be, let us be motivated by the progress we are making in overcoming the immediate crisis to do even better.

Our democracy was hopefully founded where apparently there was none. We emerged from a desperate situation that threatened to engulf us and build a new nation. Over the past year and a half, we have come together to fight the pandemic, united in the belief that better days will come.

Throughout our history we have had obstacles and false beginnings. But our resilient nature allowed us to withstand many storms. It is this drive and determination that must continue to move us forward as our country recovers socially, politically and economically.

Let’s look ahead and move forward. Let us nurture the green shoots of progress. Let us hope not only for better days, but let us work even harder to achieve them.