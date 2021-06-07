Trial in MH17 clash to begin hearing evidence





BADHOEVEDORP – Dutch judges will begin hearing evidence Monday against three Russian suspects and a Ukrainian in the crash of Malaysia Airlines MH17 over war-torn Ukraine in 2014. The trial officially began in March 2020 but so far has dealt with legal arguments, mainly regarding the admissibility of evidence in the collision in which 298 passengers and crew were killed. The four suspects, Russian citizens Oleg Pulatov, Igor Girkin and Sergei Dubinsky, and Ukrainian citizen Leonid Kharchenko, are all being tried in absentia. Only Pulatov has legal representation. “The court will open the MH17 criminal trial properly and, through reviewing and discussing the contents of the prosecution file, clarifies the key questions which it has already begun to address,” the court said in a statement. “Was flight MH17 shot down by a BUK missile? Was a BUK missile fired from an agricultural field near Pervomaiskyi? Did the accused play a role in this?” statement added. The Boeing 777 was traveling from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport to Kuala Lumpur when it crashed over a part of eastern Ukraine controlled by pro-Russian rebels. An international investigation concluded that a BUK missile that had originally arrived from the 53rd Russian Army Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade based in the city of Kursk was responsible. The four suspects are accused of being key figures among separatist rebels fighting Kiev. ‘HIGHLY EMOTIONALLY’ The trial is being held in the Netherlands, in a safe courtroom near Schiphol Airport, because it was the departure point for the convicted plane and because 196 of the victims were Dutch. The court said the “merit hearing” will begin on Monday with general topics including the investigation by the reviewing judge, followed by three days of discussion Tuesday through Thursday. The prosecution and the defense will have the opportunity to raise issues during the hearings that last until July 9. Relatives of the victims will be able to go to court in September, she said. The judges visited the wreckage drilled for the first time in May on what they describe as an “emotionally charged” day. The torn pieces of the front of the plane have been rebuilt in a wire cage at Gilze-Rijen air base in the Netherlands. “We understand that this visit to the reconstruction of MH17 as part of the formal criminal process will be very emotionally charged for the relatives,” said presiding judge Hendrik Steenhuis at the time. “This is a reconstruction of a plane on which their loved ones were developing into a destination they never reached because the plane crashed during the flight and everyone on board disappeared.” Pulatov, the only suspect represented in court by lawyers, said in a video played in court in November that he had not seen any signs of any rockets. Download the Eyewitness News application on your own iOS or Android equipment







