



S the pain has reopened to tourists vaccinated Monday as the country regains its global leadership in tourism. Spain is a safe destination, said the country’s health minister, Carolina Daria. Spain previously allowed European visitors who had taken a negative PCR test within the previous 72 hours, but from Monday those visitors can do a cheaper antigen test. Spain is still on the UK amber list, which means that returning travelers must be self-isolated for 10 days. This comes as businesses in two of India’s largest cities were reopening on Monday as part of a phased easing of blockchain measures in some states following a steady decline in new Covid infections in the country. After recording a peak of more than 400,000 new cases per day in May, the new infections fell to their two-month low on Monday with 100,636 cases. READ MORE Follow the latest updates below Direct updates Show the latest updates

1623052115 Ministers should announce a delay for the June 21 reopening, says Sir David King Sir David King, the government’s former chief scientific adviser and chairman of the Sage Independent Group, said ministers should announce a delay in the June 21 reopening. He told Sky News: (In) the number of people in our hospitals, which the Government says is relatively stable, 932 per day go to the hospital, which is 65 per cent from last week. It is not actually stable, but it is slowly growing. What this all means is that intensive care is needed for a significant portion of our population today. I am very willing to say that we should not get out of the deadlock on June 21, but I think the figures are now, and it would be wise for the government to immediately announce a delay in the opening, just so that everyone can we can plan for the period after June 21st. Asked how long, he said: I would be a few weeks late and see how my fingers were coming out. So, I do not know how long. As the Prime Minister said, its data, not the dates, from which we should be governed, and that is the answer. 1623051075 About 400 infections a day are among the people who have been given both vaccines About 400 infections a day are among the people who got the two vaccines, said Sir David King, a former chief government scientific adviser and chairman of the Sage Independent Group. He told Sky News that we know that anyone who is vaccinated twice is relatively safe against the virus. But let’s not forget that one in 25 new cases are people who have been vaccinated twice – that means 400 new cases a day are people who have been vaccinated twice. While there is a vast amount of virus out there in the country, among our people, it is dangerous. He continued: Death is not the only issue regarding what they were trying to avoid here. The number of people suffering from Covid tall in the country is very large and this is not just a flu after you have been vaccinated. 1623050140 Current Covid-19 figures show evidence of another wave ‘ Sir David King, the former chief scientific adviser to the government and chairman of the Sage Independent Group, said the current Covid-19 figures are evidence of the emergence of another wave. He told Sky News: (There are) 5,300 new cases of the disease per day in the UK and had increased by around 2,000 last week. We have now discussed whether or not we are going through a serious third wave and I do not think we can wait any longer. This is proof of the appearance of another wave. 1623048758 The pandemic sparks interest in politics among young people Young people have become more interested in politics, education and the environment since the Covid-19 hit – but feel locked in by political decisions that affect their lives, according to a study. Mixed feelings were expressed by some 2,091 14- to 24-year-olds in the UK who were asked in a YouGov poll about the Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) scheme. Politicians rarely hear the views of young people if, based on 75 pc of respondents, while 68pc believed that politicians make decisions with little or no consideration of the impact they may have on future generations. 1623047813 The pandemic hurts the energy efficiency of 25 million people The economic tax from the pandemic disease has left more than 25 million people in Africa and Asia unable to afford electricity, threatening a UN-backed global goal of providing energy for all by 2030, international agencies have warned. Two-thirds of those affected were in sub-Saharan Africa, deepening inequalities in regions of access to electricity, according to an annual global report tracking progress on sustainable energy. Millions struggled to pay for essential electricity services for energy lighting, fans, TVs and mobile phones as the Covid crisis hit jobs and incomes in 2020. An estimated 759 million people still live without electricity, half of them in fragile and conflict-ridden countries. 1623047783 The pandemic is blamed on backward criminal cases Cases of rape and domestic violence will be among the most affected by the large number of criminal cases in the justice system, the crime commissioner has warned of the second largest police force in the Englands. Simon Foster, Labor Commissioner for West Midlands Police, said the pandemic had exacerbated a decade of underfunding and reckless neglect of the justice system. Justice Ministry figures show that by the end of April more than 57,000 crown court cases were outstanding amid delays and court closures stemming from the pandemic. 1623047757 Restrictions extend to Taiwan Taiwan will extend its restrictions on Covid until June 28, and schools will remain closed until the summer holidays, the government said today, adding that the country explosion has not yet stabilized. After months of relative security, Taiwan has been facing an increase in domestic infections and is at the second highest alert level, with limited meetings, closed entertainment venues and students displaced to online learning.

