Swiss to vote on becoming first European nation to ban synthetic pesticides

ZURICH (Reuters) – Switzerland could become the first European country to ban artificial pesticides in a June 13 referendum, which supporters of the initiative hope will trigger similar bans elsewhere.

A poster asking: "Destroy Swiss Agriculture? Radical Plant and Drinking Water Conservation Initiatives – 2 x No" is placed in front of a field near Aesch, Switzerland June 1, 2021.

Globally, only Bhutan has a complete ban on synthetic pesticides, according to supporters seeking to outlaw the use of products made by agro-chemical giants such as Switzerlands Syngenta and Germanys Bayer and BASF.

Proponents of the ban say artificial products cause serious health problems and reduce biodiversity. Growers say their pesticides have been rigorously tested and regulated, can be used safely and crop yields will fall without them.

Another initiative to be voted on the same day aims to improve the quality of drinking water and food in Switzerlands by banning direct subsidies to farmers using artificial pesticides and antibiotics in livestock.

Switzerland is sharply separated by an extremely bitter debate over initiatives and votes appear to be imminent. A recent Tamedia poll showed that 48% of voters favored the drinking water initiative and 49% supported banning pesticides.

If approved, the proposals give farmers up to 10 years to make the transition, which would allow Switzerland to become a pioneer in organic food as well as an example to the rest of the world, said Swiss wine producer Roland Lenz.

Clean water, one of the basics of life, is endangered, said Lenz, a 51-year-old organic farmer whose vineyard is surrounded by farmers who oppose the initiative.

Syngenta, based in Switzerland and owned by China National Chemical Corporation, opposes both initiatives, saying a ban would reduce agricultural yields by up to 40%.

The consequences of not using them are clear: fewer regional products, higher prices and more imports. This is not in the interest of consumers, nor is it in the interest of the environment, said a Syngenta spokesman.

The Clean Water Initiative also wants farmers to ban the use of imported animal feed, to limit the number of cows, pigs and poultry in Switzerland along with the manure they produce that can contaminate drinking water.

People have been sold a romantic image of agriculture in Switzerland, which is far from reality, said Pascal Scheiwiller, a supporter of the clean water campaign, who estimates that 1 million Swiss drink polluted water.

The Swiss Farmers Union said many of its members think their way of life is under siege.

Many people in cities wonder if they have two tomatoes growing on the balcony of their apartment, they understand agriculture, said Martin Haab, president of the Zurich Farmers Association.

I look back 200 years ago when we could not protect our plants and animals and we were hungry in Switzerland and all over Europe, Haab said.

The son of Martins Dominic, who runs a dairy farm outside Zurich, said the consequences for the rural economy would be brutal, with local businesses also being hit by a drop in the number of animals to comply with forage restrictions.

Wine producer Lenz, however, said continuing to use pesticides was great madness, especially when it was possible to use methods such as growing fruits with thicker skins to make them resistant to fungi.

With a Yes vote on both initiatives, we will finally move from the chemical age back to the organic age, he said.