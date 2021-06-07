International
Swiss to vote on becoming first European nation to ban synthetic pesticides
ZURICH (Reuters) – Switzerland could become the first European country to ban artificial pesticides in a June 13 referendum, which supporters of the initiative hope will trigger similar bans elsewhere.
Globally, only Bhutan has a complete ban on synthetic pesticides, according to supporters seeking to outlaw the use of products made by agro-chemical giants such as Switzerlands Syngenta and Germanys Bayer and BASF.
Proponents of the ban say artificial products cause serious health problems and reduce biodiversity. Growers say their pesticides have been rigorously tested and regulated, can be used safely and crop yields will fall without them.
Another initiative to be voted on the same day aims to improve the quality of drinking water and food in Switzerlands by banning direct subsidies to farmers using artificial pesticides and antibiotics in livestock.
Switzerland is sharply separated by an extremely bitter debate over initiatives and votes appear to be imminent. A recent Tamedia poll showed that 48% of voters favored the drinking water initiative and 49% supported banning pesticides.
If approved, the proposals give farmers up to 10 years to make the transition, which would allow Switzerland to become a pioneer in organic food as well as an example to the rest of the world, said Swiss wine producer Roland Lenz.
Clean water, one of the basics of life, is endangered, said Lenz, a 51-year-old organic farmer whose vineyard is surrounded by farmers who oppose the initiative.
Syngenta, based in Switzerland and owned by China National Chemical Corporation, opposes both initiatives, saying a ban would reduce agricultural yields by up to 40%.
The consequences of not using them are clear: fewer regional products, higher prices and more imports. This is not in the interest of consumers, nor is it in the interest of the environment, said a Syngenta spokesman.
LIFE NND siege
The Clean Water Initiative also wants farmers to ban the use of imported animal feed, to limit the number of cows, pigs and poultry in Switzerland along with the manure they produce that can contaminate drinking water.
People have been sold a romantic image of agriculture in Switzerland, which is far from reality, said Pascal Scheiwiller, a supporter of the clean water campaign, who estimates that 1 million Swiss drink polluted water.
The Swiss Farmers Union said many of its members think their way of life is under siege.
Many people in cities wonder if they have two tomatoes growing on the balcony of their apartment, they understand agriculture, said Martin Haab, president of the Zurich Farmers Association.
I look back 200 years ago when we could not protect our plants and animals and we were hungry in Switzerland and all over Europe, Haab said.
The son of Martins Dominic, who runs a dairy farm outside Zurich, said the consequences for the rural economy would be brutal, with local businesses also being hit by a drop in the number of animals to comply with forage restrictions.
Wine producer Lenz, however, said continuing to use pesticides was great madness, especially when it was possible to use methods such as growing fruits with thicker skins to make them resistant to fungi.
With a Yes vote on both initiatives, we will finally move from the chemical age back to the organic age, he said.
Reporting by John Revill; Edited by David Clarke
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]