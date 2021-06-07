Shopping malls open in Delhi, retail stores can operate on a per couple basis | Delhi News





After nearly two months in the blockade, shopping malls in Delhi are set to reopen on Monday with stores reopening on a couple basis. While shopping malls in Gurgaon reopened on May 31, those in Noida and Ghaziabad remain closed for the time being. Shopping center owners say the industry has been ready for the reopening, and as they reopen for the second time after the second wave of COVID, direct footprinting and vaccination for all employees will remain in their focus. However, with cinemas, dinners in restaurants and indoor lounges, mall owners do not expect high strides. But with the reopening of retail stores, customers can expect massive discounts by June-July which are the months of sales. With employee vaccination and direct foot tracking, malls prepare for second reopening

Shopping owners say June-July is usually the sales period, and because of the closure in the last two months, retailers have plenty of stock to exhaust. Pushpa Bector, Director, India Shopping Malls Association and CEO, DLF Shopping Malls, says, We anticipate sales to start sooner than before to ensure all retailer shares are liquidated. Prepare well for the season and you are ready to return customers to the safest and safest environment with our vaccine and sanitation. In addition to guidelines recommended by local authorities, we have strict measures such as footprint trackers and vaccinations for all mall employees. It is important that we provide a safe environment for customers as well as build staff confidence during these testing times. Hopefully the business will return to normal soon. Abhishek Bansal, Executive Director, Pacific Group, says, We will follow all instructions given by them (authorities) to reopen malls as the safety of our customers is essential to us. Shopping malls reopen in Delhi Retail Stores in shopping malls reopen on the basis of odd couple

Yogeshwar Sharma, CEO and CEO, Select Citywalk, says, We are aware of the great responsibility and strict measures required to operate a public space in these difficult times. Therefore, we will open in a sustainable way to guarantee public safety. With this in mind, the reopening is designed with extensive PSVs. We will also work together with retailers and other occupants to ensure best practices for the safety of our visitors. Shopping mall owners say that in order for shopping malls to function at an optimal level, cinemas, fitness areas, cafes, salons must function, which are not allowed to reopen at the moment. Retail outlets in shopping malls will be open on a couple couples, while movie theaters, lounges, fitness centers and F&B outlets for dinner will remain closed. Shopping malls to maintain applicable SOPs







