Deputies criticize ‘dirty’ questions over Andrews fall | Advertiser – Cessnock





Victoria Labor MPs have criticized the State opposition for ending Prime Minister Daniel Andrews covering the circumstances in which he suffered a severe back injury. Mr Andrews broke several ribs and suffered an acute T7 vertebral compression fracture after slipping into a holiday home on Mornington Peninsula on March 9th. The 48-year-old was released from the hospital on March 15 and has since recovered at home. There have been various unfounded rumors circulating on the internet since the fall of Mr Andrews, including that the incident took place at the home of businessman Lindsay Fox. No credible evidence has been presented to support the claim, which has been denied. But Shadow Treasurer Louise Staley on Monday released a list of questions she wants the Prime Minister to answer before returning to work later this month, including whether he was “officially or unofficially interviewed by police about anything it happened during that long weekend. “ “Victorians need honesty and transparency from Daniel Andrews regarding the circumstances of his injury,” Ms Staley said on Monday. “Everyone has the right to privacy in relation to their health, but these questions are not about the nature of his injuries, but only about how he received those injuries. “If there is no concealment, then there is no reason not to answer these simple questions.” Ms Staley also asked why Mr Andrews continues to be paid as prime minister “despite not doing the job”. Opposition leader Michael O’Brien echoed Ms. Staley’s sentiments at a news conference Monday afternoon. “It is extremely extraordinary to have a head of state who has been away from office for such a long period of time,” he told reporters. “I wish him well on a personal level, but I clearly think there are some questions that are in the public interest to be clarified at some point.” Labor MPs quickly took to Twitter to defend their leader. “This is the dirtiest and most disgusting gutter policy we are seeing in Victoria,” wrote Mordialloc MP Tim Richardson. “Instead of working to support Victorian efforts to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic, Victorian Liberals are spreading conspiracies around the Prime Minister.” “This goes beyond the fading of politics. So extremely disappointing,” wrote Bayswater MP Jackson Taylor. Upper House MP and Cabinet Minister Shaun Leane described the move as “sad, desperate to leave Victoria’s worst opposition”. He said Ms. Staley’s comments were similar to conspiracy theories about the assassination of U.S. President John F Kennedy, the landing of the moon, Elvis Presley and the Beatles. “A free, completely soft (media) announcement that says a lot, a lot more about the person who wrote it and the Opposition that authorizes it, than everything or anyone else,” wrote upper house MP Harriet Shing. The Prime Minister’s Office has approached for comment. Australian Associated Press







