International
Nobel Committee must resign over atrocities in Tigray | Kjetil Tronvoll
Tthat war with Tigray in Ethiopia has continued for months. Thousands of people have been killed and injured, women and girls have been raped by military forces and more than 2 million citizens are forced to leave their homes. Prime Minister and Nobel Peace Prize winner Abiy Ahmed stated that a nation on its path to prosperity would experience some tough pieces that would create bubbles. Thus he rationalized what is claimed to be genocide.
Nobel committee members have individual responsibility for awarding the 2019 Peace Prize to Abiy Ahmed, accused of waging war in Tigray. Thus, members must resign collectively from their honorary positions on the Nobel committee in protest and opposition.
The committee reasoned awarding the Nobel Prize to the Prime Minister of Ethiopia for his efforts to achieve international peace and cooperation, and especially for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighboring Eritrea. Today, Eritrean forces, along with federal state forces and Amhara of the Ethiopian region are charged with war crimes and crimes against humanity in what Abiy characterizes as a law enforcement operation in Tigray.
The war began last November, when federal soldiers entered Tigray alongside Eritrean forces, claiming the aim was to arrest the regionally elected government and leaders of the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) party for rebellion. The Tigray leadership withdrew from the regional capital, Mekelle, to the mountains, with thousands of troops ready for battle. It was clear from the outset that war was imminent, as the Tigris would not be subject to Abiy’s centralizing policies, which they believe undermine their constitutionally envisaged autonomy.
The campaign has become increasingly disgusting. The US has criticized Abiy for ethnic cleansing. Numerous massacres of civilians have been uncovered and rapes of women and girls have been carried out systematically. clean the bloodline, as the soldiers are said to have said, and break souls. Civilian infrastructure, such as hospitals, water facilities, schools and universities have been the direct target of bombings and looting, with the aim of destroying the capacity to govern.
It is even worse humanitarian consequence. Today, 5.2 million Tigrayan, about 85% of the population of the regions, need help to survive, but are not reaching them. Food and emergency assistance from the UN and international organizations is hampered by the federal bureaucracy and Ethiopian and Eritrean soldiers. Hundreds of thousands are at risk of starvation this summer. We may soon see again images of mass deaths in Tigray, similar to those from the famine that occurred during the Ethiopian civil war and inspired the 1985 First Aid concert.
Human rights experts believe there is reason to declare genocide in Tigray when analyzing the political motives behind the systematic mass killings of civilians, sexual violence and more. The patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church has said the government is committing genocide. The final legal conclusion should be for a future international criminal court.
What then is the responsibility of the Nobel committee to someone who uses the prize to legitimize the genocidal war against his people? Did they undertake a comprehensive risk assessment before awarding the prize to a caretaker Prime Minister who was not democratically elected in a country that has always been an authoritarian state? Or is this, in mind, something the commission could not have foreseen?
Already, in early 2019, it was known that the reforms in Ethiopia and the peace process with Eritrea had lost momentum. Liberal political reforms in the country were behind. Some also warned that the price of peace itself could destabilize more than consolidate the region.
After the war started, I got a call from a senior Ethiopian official: I will always hold the Nobel committee responsible for the destruction of our country, he said. After Abiy received the Peace Prize, he saw this as a recognition of his policy and would no longer listen to the objections or dangers of the power recently concentrated in Ethiopia.
There has been international criticism of Abiys’s candidacy and commissions for not standing up to any crimes against humanity by military forces under the command of a Nobel laureate. But the committee has remained silent, maintaining a centrifugal tradition of refusing to discuss the trial process. Last year, in response to Abiys’s decision to postpone the 2020 election indefinitely, Nobel Committee came out in defense of the laureate, reaffirming his position on the award. Now, after the outbreak of war, committee members remain unhappy to discuss their original assessment.
Initiatives by Ethiopian diaspora organizations to hold the Nobel committee legally responsible for the consequences of the awards have further damaged the Nobel Prize’s reputation.
According to the guidelines set out in the Nobel rules, once a prize is awarded, it cannot be withdrawn. How, then, could the committee express its condemnation of Abiy’s war and politics, if it wished? All members have an individual responsibility it is not officially known if they voted against. Therefore, they must accept this, resign collectively and allow the Norwegian parliament to appoint a new committee.
As a collective action, it will be perceived as taking responsibility for the mistake and as a protest against the war.
At the same time, the Nobel Institute needs to improve its expertise, undertake comprehensive risk assessments, and analyze relevant conflicts and contexts on which awards are based. It is clear that the procedures failed to award the Abiy Prize.
In appointing a new committee, Norway’s political parties must abandon the tradition of appointing retired politicians. This would ensure the length of much-needed weapons between the prize and the Norwegian political elite. International members need to behave with expertise about what that award really is: war and peace, international law, human rights. The Nobel name carries international weight and a world-class skills committee should defend it.
