Missing from the trial from the UP prison Mukhtar Ansari, the search operation in





A 22-year-old missing prisoner has been missing since Sunday evening from Uttar Pradeshs Banda district jail, which also houses returning politician Mukhtar Ansari, triggering a search operation involving several districts. An inmate named Vijay Arakh who was placed in barracks number 4 of Banda prison was reported missing around 20:30 on Sunday. The prisoner was last seen inside the jail at 6:45 p.m. We have filed a FIR regarding the case at Banda Kotwali police station and have started operations to search for it, said Sanjay Tripathi, deputy inspector general (DIG) of the Prayagraj Zone prison. Tripathi is tasked with investigating the disappearance and submitting a report to the prison department. Vijay, a resident of Girwa area of ​​Banda district was put in jail in February this year in a case related to burglary and home violation. On Sunday afternoon, Vijay, along with other inmates, were sent to work on the prison farm on a routine basis. He returned with the others around 5pm, prison authorities claimed. We called the district police around the missing prisoner and asked for help in his search. Prison staff, along with other inmates, are also being questioned about the incident, the DIG said. Banda Prison came to the fore earlier this year when Mukhtar Ansari was relocated there from a prison in Punjab.

