Why WhatsApp is unstoppable

WHEN WhatsApp introduced its controversial privacy policy, many people migrated to other platforms like Telegram and Signal.

Over the same period, data from analytics firm Sensortower suggests that privacy-focused Signal app downloads increased by nearly 1,200 percent year-over-year during Q1 2021.

Washt downloaded about 64.6 million times. January was the month of advertising for the app, with more than 51 million downloads.

The increase in telegram downloads in the same period was 98 percent and the app registered 161 million installations. This increase also helped Telegram cross the 500 million monthly active users limit on the platform.

Mass migration to other platforms has not affected WhatsApp that much.

Facebook told a leading tech media media unit that most users had accepted the updated privacy policy, and the app continued to grow even though it did not share numbers around it.

Some users who migrated to Telegram and Signal are still using WhatsApp.

Why are people, after receiving the policy update, still on WhatsApp even though concerns have been raised about how its parent company handles data?

There are several reasons. One is that WhatsApp is built in such a way that once you are inside, it is hard to leave. Groups within WhatsApp are one of the few features that make it difficult to get away from people.

A second reason is the mature simplicity within WhatsApp is another critical feature that kept some within the platform even though they have downloaded another platform.

Some users have chosen to use Telegram and Signal for some sensitive communications instead of communicating within WhatsApp.

A third reason is that not everyone cares about privacy or is aware of the implications of personal data being shared with Facebook.

Factors do not change the seriousness of current developments from WhatsApp and Facebook.

Countries that take matters seriously have used the law to stop WhatsApp in its tracks.

The German data protection agency has banned Facebook from processing additional data of the WhatsApp user that the tech giant is giving itself access under a mandatory update of the terms of the WhatsApps service. The Indian government has also sought to block changes to WhatsApps T&CS in court and the country’s antitrust authority is investigating.

There are probably more sites that have taken action against moving from WhatsApp and they will probably protect themselves from the impact of the implications that will come with change.

Recent developments around data and high-tech companies, such as WhatsApp under Facebook, show that there is a need for an international body and data laws to govern data.

The effectiveness of the European region leaves them with all the benefits while countries with weaker regulators suffer.

The fact that WhatsApp has continued to grow despite migrating to other platforms, as well as the continued use of the platform, even though there are data threats, should serve as an wake-up call.

Large tech companies should not be allowed to use vulnerabilities in different geographical areas to execute policies that are known to have an undesirable impact.

As long as the issue is not addressed globally, countries with weaker regulators will continue to suffer. It should not be acceptable for global technology companies to do one thing in Europe and do something different in Africa.

What is unfolding will lead to a situation where we will have two types of digital spaces, one where privacy rights are violated and the other where they are protected.

The nature of violations by bigtech companies has reached a point where international bodies must take action in the interest of protecting privacy rights.

Such issues can no longer be left to individuals and individual countries to protect their privacy.

High-tech companies have the power of nation states, so some regulators are ignored when privacy concerns arise.

The South African Information Regulator has, in some cases, written to Facebook without any satisfaction, but still when European authorities make a fuss about their privacy, they get attention.

To stop this madness, the international community will need a combined action plan if high-tech privacy breaches are to be stopped.

BUSINESS REPORT