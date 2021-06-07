Climate change snot sea killing Turkey Marmara Sea | Climate Change News

Balikesir, Turkey Omur Karisik has been fishing in the Turkeys Sea of ​​Marmara since he was 15, just like his father did before him.

But the water is taken from a sticky net of seaweed caused by rising sea temperatures and inefficient waste management, and if something is not done quickly he cannot see a way to continue.

The current spark, which began in December, is the largest inland sea bloom and is destructive to the ecosystem, off the coast of Europe’s most populous city, Istanbul, in the Aegean, a popular holiday destination. .

Environmental experts say the soft substance is the result of an overproduction of phytoplankton, caused by climate change and the dumping of household and industrial waste.

Divers have observed massive fish deaths and say corals and sponges are completely covered in piles of organic matter, often fatal, while ugly brown foam is coughing up to the surface like phlegm from a diseased lung.

The phenomena are a grim warning to the world a glimpse of the near future if humans continue to push the planets edge life support systems.

Brown foam has covered the shores of the Marmara Sea in recent months [Emre Caylak/Al Jazeera]

In the southern resort town of Erdek, which is located on a peninsula that has seen some of the worst visible effects of mucosal eruptions, fishermen such as Karisik say their livelihoods have been blocked over the past six months.

Sludge collects in their nets making them so heavy that they often break or get lost. Those who make it again are often empty as the strings are coated making them visible to the fish.

Karasik, 35, who has a family and a two-and-a-half-year-old child to support, said he is at sea most days from 5am to 5am, and yet he barely makes more money than it costs.

We usually cast a few nets twice a night and took three to five pounds of fish from each, he said. Now we throw 10 nets again and again and get the same amount of fish in total.

Over the last four days I have spent 1,000 lira ($ 115) on fuel and other expenses, but I may have made 1,200 or 1,500. If this continues, I will have to give up fishing.

Over the weekend, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to save the sea from the flute problem, blaming the explosion on untreated water from cities, including opposition-run Istanbul.

Environment Minister Murat Kurum promised over the next three years pollution would be reduced, wastewater would be treated more effectively and the area would be given protected status.

However, according to those who live and work around the sea, the problem is not new and has gone largely unreported and untreated since 2007, although this is the worst it has been.

Fishermen say their livelihoods have declined over the past six months [Emre Caylak/Al Jazeera]

Mustafa Sari, dean of the Naval Faculty of Bandrma Onyedi Eyll Universities, said he warned more than a year ago that an outbreak of mucus out of control was imminent but nothing was done.

The heavily industrialized sea has a special ecosystem due to being on land, however untreated waste and agricultural runoff is discharged straight causing high levels of nitrogen and phosphorus.

Little effort has been made in recent decades to reign in the creeping of ugly industrial buildings and concrete structures along the shores of a sea which is one of the smallest on Earth.

Sari said successive governments and municipalities have failed to prioritize the environment and instead have continued to dump their waste into the sea.

For 40 years, a mistake has been made. There is no specific cause for this, but many problems. Everyone is guilty, he said. This is a final warning that we need to do something about it.

During a dive in Erdek Bay, Al Jazeera saw a bottom of the sea filled with debris ranging from car tires to scrap metal and even a toilet.

Everything, including the crabs, was covered in thick, foamy saliva, and after only 40 minutes under water, even the hairs on the back of one hand were thick with accumulated mucilage.

The world does not take this problem seriously. It can happen anywhere the same thing can happen on the English Channel, Sari said. We need politicians who really care about climate change.

Mustafa Sari, left, dives to observe sea urchin invasion outside Erdek town [Emre Caylak/Al Jazeera]

Some experts have warned of a potential risk to human health, including diseases such as cholera a disaster in a city like Istanbul with 16 million inhabitants.

When contacted about efforts to clear the sea, the Istanbul Municipality said it was ready to co-ordinate with the central government and ministry, but declined to comment further.

Less and less fish

Mehmet Soyolcu, 43, the fourth generation of his family who fished the Marmara Sea, said the problem has been particularly bad for the past 10 years.

We always knew this was happening here, but the media was not interested because it was not on the surface. Now can be seen in the pictures caring for people.

Soyolcu said it has become so difficult to fish now that he no longer gets his boat out of the nets that once took two hours to pull out of the sea now gets 10, and fuel costs and other running costs will to say it is not worth it.

I have been doing this for a long time, but every day the costs are higher and there are fewer and fewer fish, he said.

Loss of income for fishermen is compounded by an economic crisis in Turkey, a net weight of fishing cost 15 Turkish lira ($ 1.70) last year, but now costs 22 lira ($ 2.50). A steady decline in the value of the currency means that the cost of carrying and maintaining ships has tripled in the last year.

The ship Mehmet Suyolcus has been ashore since May due to the invasion of the scarf at sea [Emre Caylak/Al Jazeera]

Karisik has raised his prices but this has not helped him not to be able to always sell even his reduced catch because sea digging has made people wary of Marmara fish.

A fish market near the Erdeks coast opened in January and had seen great success until recently, despite the coronavirus pandemic. But since the news of the mucosal problem spread, even his regular clients are staying away.

Normally by this time [12pm], half of our shares would have disappeared, but today we have not sold anything, said Ozan, 23, who did not want to give his full name.

A customer came in yesterday and said he was afraid of our fish. I said do not be afraid, I eat this every day, but he would not take it.

Ecologists have expressed fears that, with the sea already struggling to cope, plans to begin work on President Erdogan’s $ 15 billion canal mega-project in Istanbul and dig a nearly 17km (30m) canal between the Black Sea and Marmara must be stopped. Construction as well as breakdown of currents can cause a further strain of a diseased ecosystem.

Not all bad

However, not everyone sees reducing environmental damage as the main advantage that some business owners believe that snot will soon calm down, but that media reporting on the invasion is making people afraid to visit.

Recep Eren, 70, is a member of the Erdek municipality and runs a hotel among an olive grove where he produces organic soap for clients he claims includes Erdogan’s wife, Emine.

He said a preference for sensationalism was what he was losing to that business.

The whole area is fine, he said, pointing to part of the clear sea in front of his hotel. The areas where the sea photos were taken are the places where not everyone knows how to swim because that is where the sewage passes into the sea.

If you tell the worst, everyone will think this area is bad, but there are places nearby where you might think you are in the Maldives.

As the tourism season grows, his 25-room hotel is normally 30 percent full. There is currently not a single reservation.

Even this time last year during COVID, I had more clients, he said, urging people not to be afraid of water.

I swim here every morning and there is nothing wrong with me.

A photo taken on June 4 in the Marmara Sea of ​​Turkey shows the mucosa, a jelly-like layer of slime that develops on the surface of the water from the excessive spread of phytoplankton. [Yasin Akgul/AFP]