New electronic Income Tax registration portal to be launched today; check out the features of the ITR website, details here-Business News, First Post





The portal, www.incometax.gov.in, aims to ensure taxpayer convenience and the perfect taxpayer experience, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement

Representative image. Unsplash @ markuswinkler

A new electronic Income Tax Return (ITR) registration portal will launch today, June 7, to facilitate the ITR registration process for users. The Ministry of Finance made the announcement regarding the new portal on Saturday, June 5th. According to a report in Money control,The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has said that the new ITR portal for electronic registration has been created to provide a hassle-free experience to taxpayers in addition to being convenient and modern. The portal, www.incometax.gov.in, aims to ensure taxpayer convenience and the perfect experience of taxpayers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement A new payment system will also start after the installment date of tax advance. The start date of the new system is Friday, June 18th. The new electronic registration link – www.incometax.gov.in – will replace the existing HYPERLINK ‘http: // www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in’ from today, reports Mente. Taxpayers will be able to receive immediate refunds with the help of this portal as it would quickly process ITRs. In order to complete ITRs 1, 4 (online and offline) and ITR 2 (offline), the free software will also help taxpayers. For ITRs 3, 5, 6 and 7, equipment will be available soon. In addition to the electronic portal, the Income Tax Department will also launch a mobile application once the portal is activated. The taxpayer will have his own panel which will contain all their pending actions, interactions and charges. The new taxpayer-friendly portal will be integrated with the immediate processing of ITRs to issue quick refunds to taxpayers, he added. Also, taxpayers will be able to actively update their profile to provide certain details of income including salary, home ownership, business / occupation which will be used in the preliminary completion of the ITR. tire. In addition, a taxpayer assistance call center will be set up for quick answers to taxpayer questions and detailed FAQs, user manuals, videos and live chatbot / agent will also be provided. Functions for submitting Income Tax Forms, adding tax professionals, submitting responses to notifications in Faceless Surveillance or Complaints will be available. “Familiarity with the new system may take some time, so, the Department requires the patience of all taxpayers / stakeholders for the initial period after the launch of the new portal and while other functions are released as this is a major transition,” statement added. Form ITR 1 (Sahaj) and Form 4 ITR (Sugar) are the simplest Forms that serve a large number of small and medium taxpayers. Sahaj can be submitted by an individual who has an income of up to 50 lek and who receives income from salary, a house property / other sources (interests, etc.). With input from PTI

