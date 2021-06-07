Support for Covid-19! Honda Establishes Isolation Centers in Haryana, Rajasthan: Oxygen Plants Coming Soon to These Cities





The foundation is also helping front-line fighters by distributing EPPs, masks, cleaners and providing government hospitals in rural areas with medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters, etc. The Honda India Foundation has announced measures to support India in the battle against the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. To begin with, the foundation in question has set up Covid-19 care isolation centers in Haryana and Rajasthan.

The company's press release says that with a focus on medical support, especially in rural areas, the foundation has already started operations in these centers with a capacity of 100 beds in Naurangpur in Haryana and 50 beds in Tapukara in Rajasthan. These two facilities that have been set up in collaboration with the state governments of Haryana and Rajasthan have trained doctors and nurses along with other medical arrangements. The Honda India Foundation inaugurated the fully operational Covid-19 Care Centers at Honda Warehouse, Village Naurangpur (Opp. NSG Gate No. 2) in Manesar, Haryana and Government Girls' High School in Tapukara, Alwar, Rajasthan, in attendance. of senior state government officials and representatives from Honda, the company noted. The Honda India Foundation, the CSR arm of all Honda Group companies in India had set a 6.5 crore amount for Covid-19 relief efforts. This was done with a view to contributing to the support and relief measures of Covid-19 in the five states of Haryana, Rajasthan, Karnataka, UP and Gujarat. In addition, Honda is also setting up oxygen production plants in Manesar (Haryana), Alwar (Rajasthan), Gautam Budh Nagar (UP) and Kolar (Karnataka). Moreover, the foundation is also helping front-line fighters by distributing PPEs, masks, cleaners and providing government hospitals in rural areas with medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators, pulse oximeters, etc. In other news, HMSI has resumed production at its plants in Manesar (Haryana), Vithalapur (Gujarat) and Tapukara (Rajasthan) in a scaled manner. Moreover, the company had announced support for its authorized dealers who were under complete blockade. Accordingly, HMSI will keep the full cost of traders inventory interest under full block for 30 days or more.







