A Dragon Blood Tree grows on a hill in Homhil northeast of the Yemeni island of Socotra, a species found only in the Indian Ocean archipelago.



Umbrella-shaped century-old dragon blood trees line the rugged peaks of Yemen’s main Socotraa symbol of the extraordinary biodiversity of the Indian Ocean archipelago, but also a stark warning of the environmental crisis.

The forests of these ancient trees are being destroyed by increasingly strong storms, while the replacement seedlings have been ravaged by herding goat herds, leaving the fragile biological point vulnerable to desertification.

“Trees bring water, so they are so important,” said Adnan Ahmed, a math teacher and tour guide whose passion is the famous flora and fauna of Socotra.

“Without trees, we would be in trouble.”

Lying in the turquoise seas between Arabia and Africa about 350 kilometers (215 miles) south of the Yemeni coast, Socotra is home to over 50,000 people and has remained relatively untouched by the bloodshed of the mainland civil war.

Designating it a World Heritage Site in 2008, UNESCO described the main island as one of the “richest and most distinctive biodiversity” in the world. It is also called the “Galapagos of the Indian Ocean”.

Ahmed said the islanders traditionally did not fall for the dragon’s blood trees for firewood, both because of the continued regular rainfall and because its red fluid in the blood is medical.

A lagoon outside Hadibo, the main city on the Yemeni island of Socotra.



But scientists and islanders warn that the trees will largely disappear within decades, bending under the pressure of global warming driving cyclones, as well as invasive species and overgrazing.

“Goats eat seedlings, so the young trees are only found on rock sites in the most inaccessible places,” Ahmed said.

Trees take almost half a century before they multiply, he explained. “If nothing is done, it will not be long before it all disappears,” he said.

‘Time is running out’

Deforestation is a canary in the mine for Socotra’s environmental challenges, said Belgian biologist Kay Van Damme, of the University of Ghent.

“It remains a treasure of biodiversity,” said Van Damme, chairman of the Socotra Friends support group. “But we may soon run out of time to protect Socotra’s iconic major species.”

Dragon’s Blood Tree, a species found only in the Indian Ocean archipelago, takes its name from red resin.



Every lost tree promotes a reduction of the hydrological cycle on which all life depends.

The islands say the trees have been hit by fiercer storms than anyone remembers.

In Diksam, on the high plateau around the Hagher Mountains, running like a backbone along the island 130 kilometers (80 miles) and 1,500 meters high, dead trees lie scattered like bowling ball pegs.

Other local species are equally affected by storms and overgrazing, including 10 endemic incense tree species.

Gales have felled nearly a third of the trees in Homhil Forest over the past decade.

Without re-planting efforts, the forest “will only disappear in a few decades,” Van Damme said.

One study found that the number of incense trees had dropped by 78 percent in the area between 1956 and 2017.

A flowering bottle tree, or desert rose, on the Yemeni island of Socotra, part of the flora found only in the Indian Ocean archipelago.



“Socotra’s immune system is now compromised,” he said, but added, “there is still hope.”

Landslide signs caused by vegetation loss are now a common sight.

“If the trend continues, future generations may be able to visit a Socotran incense tree alone in a botanical garden, accompanied by a small plaque that says ‘extinct in the wild,'” Van Damme added.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) warns that Socotra is under “high threat” and the “deteriorating” situation will be “accelerated by climate change”.

Island islands are already feeling the impact of changing weather patterns.

Abdullah Ahmed, from a small fishing village near Shuab, a group of houses built of coral stone, said 40 residents were threatened by the high seas and landslides.

They have built a new village 10 minutes walk from the sea.

The crabs made by the crabs are photographed in the white sands of Detwah Lagoon, in the far west of the Yemeni island of Socotra.



“The waves in the last storms broke the windows of our house,” the 25-year-old said, describing how his family had been sheltered and terrified in caves for days.

“The last monsoon was worse than anyone had tried.”

‘We have a chance’

But with effort, the worst impact can be slowed down and some Socotris are doing what they can to protect their island.

Adnan Ahmed was spotted on the high stone wall of the chest of a wooden nursery of the blood of a community-run dragon, a football-sized area enclosed against goat invasions.

Inside are dozens of knee-high seedlings. Similar to pineapple plants, they are the exact result of growing for at least 15 years.

“It’s a start, but much more is needed,” he said. “We need support.”

Sadia Eissa Suliman was born and raised in Detwah Lagoon, listed as a wetland of global importance under the Ramsar Wetlands Convention.

Boats at Qalansiyah west of Socotra, the second largest settlement in the Indian Ocean archipelago.



An endangered Egyptian Vulture sits on the dead branches of a Dragon Blood Tree.



A Dragon Blood Tree provides shade on the Diksam Plateau in the center of Yemen’s Socemen Island.



“I saw how the lagoon was changing,” said the 61-year-old grandmother, who watched pieces of trees being cut down, plastic being thrown and fishing nets crawling on the water, a critical nursery for small fish.

“Everyone said someone else would do something,” she said. “But I said, ‘Enough: I’ll do it, and people will see the difference.’

It now helps the community enforce a fishing ban and raises funds to shut down trees and treat waste.

Scientists are also adamant that Socotra will not become just a case study of losses.

“We have a chance as humans not to confuse this, otherwise we have not learned anything from other examples of major disappearances on the islands,” Van Damme said.

“Socotra is the only island in the whole world where no reptile, plant or bird we know has disappeared in the last 100 years. We need to make sure it stays that way.”

