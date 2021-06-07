Australian farmer tackles mouse plague by burning live rodents in TikTok





Parts of Australia are currently devastated by what has been described as a “completely unprecedented” mouse infection. Photo by John Downer, via Getty Images

A disturbing video going viral on TikTok shows an Australian farmer pouring live mice from a grain conveyor and into a blazing oil drum as parts of the country are destroyed by a biblical rat plague. The rampant infection has devastated farms in New South Wales over the past few months, as a host of rats roamed the cities and caused millions of dollars in damage to farm equipment, property and crops. The plague, which the state government has described as “completely unprecedented”, is as bad as reports are displayed of rodents eating each other, contaminating water reservoirs and returning inside the stomachs of freshwater fish. One family suggested it was the rats that chewed through the electrical wires that caused their house to burn down and last month the state agriculture minister claimed that “if we do not significantly reduce the number of rats that are the size of the plague by spring, we are facing an absolute economy and the social crisis in rural and regional New South Wales. ” Farmers have retaliated vigorously, waging war on rogue insurgents by all means of prevention and death traps. Some have buckets filled with water to kill animals. Others have imposed the banned poison, similar to napalm, Bromadiolone, which has already caused collateral damage in other animal species by wiping dozens of native birds. And now footage has surfaced on a farmer’s TikTok using a grain conveyor to pour live rat showers into a fire. The video, which VICE World News has chosen not to include in this article, shows a flaming barrel positioned under the grain conveyor, which was created to ride the harvested wheat through a hose pipe before pouring it into a truck or storage basket. Within seconds, rat splashes can be seen falling from the conveyor end and into the flame. Some seem to escape the flames, moving away from the drum. Most do not. At the time of writing, the video has garnered more than six million views on TikTok, and more than 11,800 comments. Most of them strangely express approval and even praise for the ruthless methods of the farmer. “Up farmers,” one user wrote. “Why not make it bigger,” wrote another. Many joked that many mice were escaping unharmed. One commenter remarked that “it seems cruel, but the large population of mice is absolutely war. They are destroying all crops and farmers’ houses. “Anything to stop them.” The other comments are critical predictions – “I do not like rats, but this is messy,” wrote a viewer, to whom the person who uploaded the video replied: “Yours [sic] was confused. ” “So their demolition is human?” added charge. “They die slowly over time … drowning is so humane ??? Give me a humane way to kill them and I will do it…” NSW Farmers, the state’s best farming association, predicts the mouse plague will wipe out more than AUD 1 billion ($ 775 million) from the value of the state’s winter crops, barley and canola. It follows a host of disasters for the state, including the historic drought, fires and floods, as well as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Follow Gavin on Tweet







