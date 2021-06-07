



Twenty-one personnel from across the Armed Forces will be deployed to the NHS Lanarkshire Health Board to assist administer COVID-19 vaccine doses. Under the Military Assistance to Civil Authorities (MACA) scheme, personnel from all three services will be deployed from today (Monday, June 7) for up to five weeks. Helping to speed up the vaccination program in Scotland, the support will consist of 18 vaccinators, two registered health professionals and a command and control manager.



They will form two vaccine support teams and deploy across Lanarkshire as required. Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack said: "Flea pleasing to see our fantastic British Armed Forces continue to play a leading role in keeping us safe and helping to defeat Covid. "Placing them in the central lane next week will help with Scotland 's vital vaccination program and provide an acceleration of gun strikes. "There is a lot to hope for in the fight against Covid thanks to the UK Government procuring and paying for millions of doses of vaccines for people in all parts of the UK and the dedication and professionalism of the NHS and our military. Working with NHS colleagues as part of Operation RESCRIPT, vaccination teams will be coordinated by the Joint Military Command (JMC) Scotland, based in Redford Barracks in Edinburgh, and will be commanded by Brigadier Ben Wrench. Scotland Joint Military Command Commander Brigade Ben Wrench said: "The Armed Forces have assisted in the fight against Coronavirus throughout Scotland from the outset, providing support for rescue and defense work carried out by NHS Scotland and their partners. As Commander of Scotland Joint Military Command, I am proud that we in the Armed Forces can contribute to this national effort by standing by and supporting the NHS to help protect the people of Scotland. . Throughout the pandemic period, members of the Armed Forces have been involved in supporting the Scotland COVID-19 response by deploying planners, logistics specialists and medical aircraft evacuation capabilities. Between February and April 2021, over 550 staff were stationed in Scotland; 320 General Duty staff helped set up a community testing network, 88 trained medical staff administered vaccines throughout Scotland and almost 100 members of the Scottish Royal Guard based in Fife helped set up 80 vaccination centers.







