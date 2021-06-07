Biden to warn UK PM Johnson over Northern Ireland – The Times





US President Joe Biden will warn British Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to take revenge on the Northern Ireland Brexit deal when they meet for the first time at the G7 summit this week, The Times reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources. Maintaining subtle peace in Northern Ireland without allowing the UK a back door to European Union markets across the Irish 310 mile (500 km) land border was one of the most difficult Brexit divorce issues. The British-led region remains deeply divided along sectarian lines 23 years after a US-brokered peace deal largely ended three decades of bloodshed. Many Catholic nationalists aspire to union with Ireland while Protestant unionists want to remain part of the UK. The EU and Britain tried to solve the border puzzle with the Northern Ireland Protocol of the Brexit agreement, which keeps the province both in the customs territory of the United Kingdom and in the EU single market. But unionists say it opposes the 1998 peace deal, and London has said the protocol is unstable in its current form after supplies of daily goods to Northern Ireland were cut off. Biden, who is proud of his Irish heritage, will use a meeting with Johnson on Thursday to clearly express US support for the Protocol. He will also warn that the prospects of a US trade deal with the UK will be damaged if the situation remains unresolved, The Times said. Biden will make it clear to the European Union that he expects it to cease being “bureaucratic” and adopt a more flexible approach to implementing the agreement, the newspaper said. David Frost, Johnson’s Brexit negotiator, is seeking to resolve issues over the Brexit deal but the situation on the ground in terms of trade is “very difficult”, Lucy Frazer, a government minister as Advocate General for England, told Sky News and Wales. . Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

