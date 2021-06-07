Nepal signs non-disclosure agreement on Sinopharm strikes: Report





Nepal had to sign a non-disclosure agreement with Chinas Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine makers in order to gain access to doses amid questions about the legality of such a venture, according to a media report Monday. The Nepalese government has desperately sought alternative sources of vaccines after India temporarily halted the export of strokes in late March to withstand a devastating second wave. Nearly one million people in Nepal who received the first dose of the Covishield vaccine are currently waiting for their second dose after more than two months have passed. Read also | AIIMS Delhi begins screening children for Covaxin tests Sinopharms’ proposal for a non-disclosure agreement created a dilemma among Nepali health ministry officials while country laws do not have a provision for non-disclosure agreements in public procurement, the Kathmandu Post reported. The non-disclosure agreement was signed on Friday [June 4] between the Department of Health Services and Sinopharm electronically, an unnamed department official told The Post. After the Ministry of Health authorized the general director to sign the agreement with Sinopharm, the agreement was signed. The official further said that China National Pharmaceutical Group, the maker of Sinopharm, will quote a price after Nepal declares how much dose it will buy. Then the procurement process will move forward. I can not say when the vaccines will be available, the official said. Roshan Pokharel, chief specialist at Nepal’s health ministry, said the government plans to buy 10 million doses but the Chinese side has said it cannot make that amount available immediately. We will initially receive maybe two million doses, he said. China previously supplied 1.8 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine as grants to Nepal. The Nepalese Public Procurement Act 2007 and the recent Covid-19 Crisis Management Ordinance are silent on non-disclosure agreements, although they allow the government to procure directly from suppliers or manufacturers without competitive bids in exceptional situations. According to the Nepal Public Procurement Monitoring Office, details of all procurements should be disclosed under existing law, except in situations where the government procures defense-related materials that are sensitive from a national security standpoint. If the existing procurement law and ordinance do not allow us to provide much-needed vaccines through the non-disclosure agreement, the procurement process can only move forward through a Cabinet political decision, said Taranath Pokharel, director of the ministry’s Family Welfare Division. of Health in Nepal. I think the Cabinet will make a decision to facilitate the procurement of the vaccine in the current pressing time, he added. Controversy over the Sinopharm vaccine in Nepal follows lines related to the stroke in other countries. The procurement price of the Sinopharm vaccine in Sri Lanka sparked controversy after reports emerged that Colombo was paying a higher price per dose than Bangladesh. Sri Lanka is paying $ 15 a dose, or $ 5 higher than Bangladesh paid. Bahrain, which was one of the first countries to support the Sinopharm vaccine last year, has raised doubts about the effectiveness of the strikes. Bahraini officials recently told the media that authorities would offer the Pfizer vaccine to high-risk individuals who had taken two doses of Sinopharm because those blows did not appear to be enough in the face of a new wave of Covid-19 infections in the country. West Asia. Last month, the World Health Organization (WHO) gave Sinopharm the emergency use list, making it the first vaccine developed by China to be given such approval.

