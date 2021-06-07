The former police officer is suspected of killing his girlfriend, then took her car to the police station

Pretoria – A former police officer of the 27-year-old police officer was expected to appear on Monday in the Standerton Magistrate Court, for the alleged murder of his 34-year-old girlfriend.

The man reportedly stabbed the woman several times at his residence in Sakhile near Standerton on Sunday.

He then drove the victim’s vehicle to a police station where he was handed over, said Mpumalanga police spokesman Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

He then led (the police), together with the medical team, to his home and, upon arrival, the (dead) body of the woman was found in a pool of blood, with visible stab wounds, Hlathi said, adding that a murder pocket was opened and the former policeman was arrested.

Police also confiscated a sharp object at the scene which will be part of the investigation.

Acting Mpumalanga provincial police commissioner Major General Thulani Phahla condemned the incident and called on men to stop the scourge of gender-based violence.

“Women should be protected from men and not suffer meaningless violence. We believe that justice will be done for this victim and her family,” Phahla said.

In another case of spousal violence involving a member of the police service, military Mampho Olga Sekoto was arrested last month for allegedly shooting her husband. She appeared in Magistrates’ Court in Ficksburg and was released on bail.

Sekoto, 31, was on patrol with a colleague when her husband stopped their police vehicle to talk to her. She accused him of cheating on her and then allegedly shot her with her official weapon.

African News Agency (ANA)