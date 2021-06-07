Nearly 40 killed as 2 express trains collide in Pakistan

A view of trainers from the rails of a Pakistani passenger train following a train accident near Sukkur, in the southern Sindh province, Pakistan, March 7, 2021. Shakeel Ahmed / Anadolu Agency / Getty



Multan, Pakistan – Two express trains collided in southern Pakistan early Monday, killing at least 38 passengers, authorities said. Rescuers and villagers worked to retrieve people and bodies injured from the rubble.

The pre-dawn clash took place in Ghotki district, Sindh province. The Millat Express train derailed and the Sir Syed Express train hit it soon after, said Usman Abdullah, a deputy commissioner. It was not immediately clear what caused the subsequent breakdown and collision.

Calls for help pierced the night as survivors tried to get out and local villagers rushed to the scene to help. As the sun shone, up to 20 passengers remained trapped in the rubble of the Millat Express and authorities were trying to fix heavy machinery to rescue those still trapped, said Umar Tufail, a district police chief.

“The challenge for us is to quickly rescue those passengers who are still trapped in the rubble,” Tufail said. The death toll rose steadily during the morning and hours later, Abdullah said it had risen to at least 38. Dozens were injured.

Earlier, Azam Swati, the railway minister who headed to the crash site, told The Associated Press that engineers and experts were trying to determine what caused the crash, and that all aspects would be considered, including the possibility of sabotage.

Railway workers repair a railroad track at the site of a train accident where at least one passenger was killed and dozens injured, in Rohri on March 7, 2021. AFP through Getty



According to railway officials, about 1,100 passengers were on board the two trains and adjustments were being made to help survivors.

The military said troops were taking part in the rescue and rescue operation. He said military doctors and ambulances were sent from a nearby town and a team of military engineers were sent to Ghotki by helicopter.

According to local media, some of the passengers were traveling on the Millat Express train to attend a wedding party, but it was unclear whether they were among the dead or injured. Television footage showed ambulances transporting injured passengers to hospitals. According to Pakistani television stations, the heavy machinery had not arrived at the scene about four hours after the crash.

The Prime Minister of Pakistan expressed his deep sorrow over the tragedy. Imran Khan said on Twitter that he had asked the railway minister to oversee the rescue work and also ordered an investigation into the crash.

Aijaz Ahmed, the driver of Sir Syed Express told Pakistan Geo News TV that seeing the train derailed, he tried his best to avoid the accident by braking but failed. He did not explain how he survived.

At nearby hospitals, some of the injured passengers were listed in critical condition. Malik Aslam, a local villager, told Pakistan Geo News TV that about 100 people were injured and that he had counted at least 30 bodies while assisting in the rescue operation.

Mohammad Amin, one of the passengers on the Millat Express who sustained minor injuries, told the AP from a hospital that before the train left the southern port city of Karachi, he and his brother, who was also on the train, saw the mechanics railway working on one of the coaches.

This made them believe there was something wrong with him, but they made sure everything was okay. The train car that was being worked on was the one that later derailed, Amin claimed.

Habibur Rehman Gilani, chairman of Pakistan Railways, told Geo News TV that the railway track segment where the accident occurred was old and needed to be replaced. He gave no details.

Train accidents are common in Pakistan, where successive governments have paid little attention to improving the maintained signal system and the traces of aging.

In 1990, a packed passenger boarded a freight train on foot in southern Pakistan, killing 210 people in the worst rail accident in Pakistan’s history.