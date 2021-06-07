Madeleine McCann’s disappearance ‘could be solved in months’, German investigators claim





The prosecutor who led the investigation into Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner said the case could be resolved in months. German Hans Christian Wolters revealed that his team is pleased with the progress of the investigation over the past year and that they had received very interesting advice. He said: “Hopefully we can resolve the disappearance of Madeleine McCann, although this will take several months. We are pleased with the response to our witness appeal. But unfortunately not all of our questions have been answered. Asked when Brueckner would be questioned, he said: At the end of the investigation. When we have completed our investigations, we will inform the public about the outcome and then also about further details.





The convicted pedophile Brueckner was living in a camping van near Praia da Luz in the Algarve when Madeleine disappeared in May 2007, shortly before her fourth birthday. German and UK police first met him as a suspect in 2017, but only went public with the information last June. Since then, senior investigators have interviewed a number of key witnesses in Germany and Portugal. They include Brueckners’s former British girlfriend, who claims he brutally assaulted her. Germany denies involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance and has refused to speak to police or prosecutors.





Investigators discovered last year that his cell phone was popping up near the resort the night she disappeared while parents Kate and Gerry had tapas nearby with friends. Mr Wolters, who believes Madeleine is dead, said his team has not yet found traces of the mysterious person Brueckner fell on the same night. He also revealed that authorities have not spoken to Kate and Gerry, from Rothley, Leics, about the matter. They refuse to give up hope that their daughter is alive.





Brueckner’s former friends told the Mirror last week that they fear he will never be charged. One said: crazys madness that German cops have not even been to see Chris in jail or have interviewed him. Have been scared hell never faces justice and may come back here again. And former Scotland Yard detective chief inspector Peter Kirkham said he believes the investigation is drying up rapidly. Brueckner is serving a seven-year sentence in a German prison for raping a pensioner in Praia da Luz. He is being investigated for his alleged exposure to children on an Algarve playground.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos