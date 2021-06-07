Wealthy nations continue to fund natural gas for developing countries, jeopardizing climate goals

As world governments strive to increase their collective climate ambitions, one of the biggest questions is whether developing countries can expand their access to energy and reduce poverty without spurring a sharp rise in greenhouse gas emissions.

or the new report warns that wealthy nations are still pushing in the wrong direction, continuing to fund new natural gas infrastructure across the global south. While natural gas once had the promise of serving as a bridge fuel for a cleaner future, a growing body of research suggests that fossil fuels will need to be scrapped rapidly in the coming decades in order to meet the goals of The Paris Agreement.

The analysis, published Monday by the International Institute for Sustainable Development, a climate research institution, looked at spending by multilateral financing groups such as the World Bank and government lenders such as the United States Export-Import Bank. He found that the groups provided an average of $ 15.9 billion a year for gas projects in low- and middle-income countries from 2017 to 2019, more than for any other energy source and four times more than for energy. wind and sun.

What he was seeing was increasing pressure on developing countries from the global gas industry and international institutions to expand their natural gas production and consumption, said Greg Muttitt, senior policy adviser at the Institute for Sustainable Development and the authors key reports. We were worried about this because it is quite clear that the later we are in the climate crisis, the more we really need to get rid of fossil fuels as soon as possible.

Tha Muttitt preliminary data from last year, which only covers multilateral lenders, shows an encouraging trend: For the first time, clean energy received four times more funding than fossil fuels. Still, gas continued to receive billions of dollars in support, even as funding for oil and coal fell.

The report comes as the leaders of the rich G7 nations prepare to meet this week in the UK. Last month, climate and environment ministers from the G7 countries issued a joint message pledging to take concrete steps towards an absolute end of this year for the international financing of coal-fired power plants that are not equipped with technology to capture carbon dioxide emissions. They also said they would gradually phase out support for fossil fuel energy, but did not set a timeline and allowed exceptions in limited circumstances.

Many scientists and lawyers have argued that to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century, investment in all fossil fuels must end immediately. Last month, the International Energy Agency, which advises governments, said achieving that goal would require that no new oil and gas fields be developed after this year, though he said some ongoing investment in existing areas would be required. In the energy sector, the agency said, the use of natural gas will have to start to decline by 2030 and then fall sharply, unless the plants are equipped with technology to capture emissions, a proposal that remains extremely expensive.

However, these calls to end funding have faced criticism from some developing nations over concerns that a harsh ban on fossil fuel financing may be unfair, especially in sub-Saharan Africa, which has only generated a small part of the worlds of greenhouse gas emissions and where hundreds of millions of people do not have access to electricity.

If you are looking to reduce emissions, you are looking in the wrong place, said W. Gyude Moore, a senior policy associate at the Center for Global Development, a think tank that receives money from governments, nonprofits and industry. Moore, who previously served as Liberia’s Minister of Public Works, has argued that any funding ban there must be a devastation that allows continued borrowing for natural gas projects in sub-Saharan Africa. This is the poorest part of the world, he said. This is the part of the world that is least responsible and the country with the highest energy demand.

A turning point?

All over the developing world, nearly 800 million people do not have access to electricity, while billions still rely on polluting and unhealthy fuels like cooking biomass.

The energy industry has argued that natural gas offers a solution. Expanded gas use in Asia, Africa and Latin America also presents perhaps the only opportunity for oil and gas companies to expand their markets.

There are also geopolitical pressures to increase gas use. As domestic markets tighten, major producing countries, including the United States, Russia and Australia, are preparing to export more of their gas in the form of Liquefied Natural Gas, an energy-intensive fuel that produces more greenhouse gas emissions. sesa gazi conventional.

But some advocates and policy experts argue that less developed countries in particular have an opportunity to fully overcome fossil fuels. Wind and solar energy are increasingly competitive with or even cheaper than natural gas for energy production, and technologies for electrifying other sectors and storing energy in batteries are evolving rapidly. One of the biggest barriers to deploying renewable energy in developing countries is access to finance.

This challenge has turned attention to development banks and other public lenders. While they offer a relatively small share of global financing, their loans can help unlock much more money from the private sector, reducing lending risk and sending signals to the wider market.

Muttitt said public institutions could help eliminate barriers to private renewable energy financing in the developing world by redirecting their fossil fuel lending.

There are signs of improvement, he said. A growing number of institutions, including the World Bank, have begun to end coal financing. The World Bank is also over financing most oil and gas production, although it has not announced any restrictions on new gas-fired power plants and other infrastructure. European Investment Bank set a policy in 2019 which effectively ended support for oil and gas after this year and in December, the United Kingdom followed by a similar announcement.

One week after taking office, President Joe Biden issued an executive order who led his administration to identify steps through which the United States can promote the completion of international carbon-based energy financing while simultaneously advancing sustainable development and green regeneration. John Kerry, Presidential Special Envoy for Climate, referring to the order as a plan to end international funding of publicly funded fossil fuel projects.

I think they were at a turning point where they were seeing the first institutions moving in that direction, Muttitt said.

Keep Environmental Journalism Alive ICN offers award-winning, localized, free and advertising climate coverage. We rely on donations from readers like you to move on. Donate Now You will be redirected to the ICN donation partner.

As these lenders work out the details of their new constraints, some in the developing world have called for nuanced policies that take into account countries’ relative wealth and access to energy. Moore said natural gas could play a role in a diverse energy mix in Africa, to offset the permanent nature of wind and solar energy. Any additional discharge, he said, would be small compared to the rest of the world and would have to be offset by deeper cuts in rich countries.

Harry Verhoeven, senior research researcher at the Center for Global Energy Policy at Columbia University, said eliminating public funding for fossil fuel projects could effectively end the development of these sectors in Africa because private enterprises would not have the opportunity to lend money on their own. Fossil fuel funding bans could also undermine any influence Western countries and institutions have in Africa, he said, and lead countries in the region to simply turn to China for domestic funding.

Verhoeven said international aid and funding has stalled in recent years and that there is widespread belief in African countries that additional funding for renewable resources will not materialize. Therefore this amount seems like their economic punishment without much return, he said.

But the report argues that there is a financial risk to developing countries building new gas infrastructure. If countries in Africa finance pipelines and power plants today, Muttitt said, they could end up laden with outdated infrastructure within two decades, leading to high debt levels or high energy costs.

The idea of ​​building long-lived infrastructure in poor countries where investment resources are very limited and where this infrastructure can become obsolete in 10 or 20 years seems to me not a good use of capital, he said.

The largest destination for natural gas financing in recent years was Mozambique, the report said, where multinational oil giants have built LNG facilities to export fuel from a major new gas discovery. The development coincided with the rise of a militant uprising there, Total, the French oil company, recently suspended its operations in response and the report said development has only deepened the country’s external debt. An increasing number of think tanks and lawyers have been arguing that countries like Mozambique, which are relying on fossil fuel revenues to pay off debt and help improve living conditions, could face significant revenue declines if global demand starts to fall rapidly in upcoming years.

In its latest report on achieving zero zero by 2050, for example, the International Energy Agency said many of the LNG terminals currently under construction or being planned will not be needed if climate goals are met.