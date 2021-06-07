Connect with us

Uganda suspends schools, public transport, rallies for 42 days as Covid-19 rises

Ugandan Cape Town president Yoweri Museveni has closed schools and places of worship and banned social gatherings for 42 days after the Covid-19 situation in the East African country changed dramatically.

On Sunday, Museveni announced a number of revised Covid-19 mitigation measures at a national address that was broadcast on all television and radio stations across the country, according to his official social media account.

Uganda recorded its highest number of confirmed cases in a day since Covid-19 first landed off its coast, with 1,259 cases on June 4, Museveni said.

The country’s capital, Kampala, has been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus.

Museveni said the increase in cases was due to citizens’ non-compliance with witch mitigation measures, such as wearing masks and washing hands.

He said the schools showed many sets of infections. This was mainly due to inadequate sanitation facilities, overcrowding, concealment of infections and lack of observation by school administrators in identifying symptoms to students and reporting them in a timely manner.

As of June 6, all educational institutions, religious gatherings, public gatherings such as bars and concerts, weekly non-food markets and livestock auction markets have been suspended for 42 days.

All public transport in and between the districts is closed for 42 days from 10 June.

Attendance at ceremonies such as weddings and funerals has been limited to 20 people, with strict observance of physical distance and wearing masks. Moreover, a capacity of 30% will be implemented in the workplaces for 42 days.

Museveni said 748,676 Ugandans had been vaccinated with the first or second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Uganda has given priority to vaccinating 4.8 million citizens, including healthcare workers, teachers, people over the age of 50 and security personnel.

As of June 6, the World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed a total of 51,676 cases of Covid-19 in Uganda, with 374 deaths.

African News Agency (ANA)



