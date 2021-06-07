Boko Haram leader killed by direct orders of Islamic State | Boko Haram





The death of Nigerian Islamic militant group leader Boko Haram has been confirmed by a rival extremist faction that said it carried out the assassination on the direct orders of the Islamic State leadership thousands of miles away in the Middle East. Abubakar Shekau, one of the most notorious leaders of Islamic militant groups anywhere in the world, died last month after an explosive device exploded while being chased by fighters from the Islamic State of West Africa (Iswap). Iswap fighters had attacked the Sambisa forest, a large part of the strategically important dense forests in northeastern Nigeria, which was the base of the Shekaus. His death delighted and embarrassed the Nigerian and international security services, who spent a decade devoting vast resources to the search for Shekau. That the operation against Shekau was launched with direct orders from Isis leadership in the Middle East, which is concerned about the indiscriminate targeting of believers by Boko Harams, underscores the group’s continued global reach through its partners and the possibility of further Africa expansion. . Islamic extremist factions across the Sahel have intensified attacks in recent months, bringing new levels of violence to some regions. More than 120 villagers died in an attack in Burkina Faso last week in one of the bloodiest such massacres ever recorded. No group has claimed responsibility. On an audio tape taken from Humangle, a respected local news website with strong contacts between insurgents and counter-terrorism agencies, Iswap leader Abu Musab al-Barnawi can be heard telling followers that Shekau’s death came in response to orders from the new Islamic State leader, Abu Ibrahim al- Hashimi al -Qurashi. [Shekau] was someone who committed an unimaginable terrorism. How much is lost? How many did he kill? How much did he terrorize? But Allah left him alone and extended his life. When the time came, Allah deployed brave soldiers after receiving orders from the leader of the believers, he said, according to a report on the Humangle website. The Al-Barnawis faction broke away from Boko Haram in 2016 after personal, religious and strategic disputes. The faction was later approved by the leadership of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as its subsidiary in the area after Shekau proved impossible to control. Al-Barnawi, who is seen as a relatively moderate extremist leader in the region, was given the leadership role by an audit mission sent from the Middle East by Isis earlier this year, said Vincent Fouche, an extremism expert. Islamic State in Nigeria with the International Crisis Group. Shekau initially escaped the attack in the Sambisa forest, hiding from Iswap fighters for five days, Al-Barnawi said in his statement. When found, Shekau escaped again, was caught once more and then turned down an offer to surrender. Although most of his followers are thought to have dispersed or exchanged allegiance, at least one of the various factions that made up Boko Haram is resisting al-Barnawi’s authority. Shekau was responsible for using young women and girls as suicide attacks as well as abducting 300 students from a college in 2014, in an incident that made world titles. His predictability and inclination towards more extreme and violent strategies explain the orders given for his elimination. The death of the former street boy leaves Iswap as an unrivaled Islamic extremist group in the Lake Chad basin region.

