China’s Guangzhou fights the Delta Covid variant with blockages, massive evidence
People wait in line for nucleic acid testing on May 26, 2021 in Guangzhou, China.
Visual China Group | Getty Images
GUANGZHOU, China Authorities in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong are conducting massive testing and have cordoned off areas to try to control a coronavirus outbreak in Guangzhou.
the city has cited the Delta variant of the coronavirus, first discovered in India, as a driver behind the rise in cases he has reported since the end of May. Delta voltage is known to be highly transmissible.
Guangzhou, a city of over 15 million people and the provincial capital, reported 96 out of over 100 cases in Guangdong province in this latest outbreak.
China, where the coronavirus first appeared last year, quickly took control of the epidemic and there have been very few cases in the last 12 months. However, groups have appeared in parts of the country including major cities such as the capital Beijing and the financial center Shanghai.
Guangzhou cases are potentially even more troubling because they involve the Delta type of coronavirus, which can spread very quickly.
congestion
A 75-year-old woman in Liwan, a district of Guangzhou west of the city, was the first confirmed case of the Delta variant on May 21st. She visited a restaurant and ended up infecting her husband. Recent infections started from there and have since spread to other areas of the city.
Liwan, still the hardest hit district, has imposed strict roadblocks on certain roads. Some areas do not allow people to leave a certain area and residents are not allowed to leave their building. Twenty-four-hour checkpoints have been set up to monitor movement in and out of these areas.
Restaurants and entertainment venues are also closed.
But the virus has spread to other parts of the city and province, as well. Foshan, a city just southwest of Guangzhou has reported cases. On June 4, six members of the same family in Guangzhou’s Nansha District tested positive for coronavirus. On Sunday, a positive case was found at Shenzhen Chinese Technology Center, home to companies including Huawei and Tencent.
In other areas of Guangzhou less affected by the recent case group, some restaurants and bars have started offering reception menus.
Mass testing, travel restrictions
After the first case was found, Guangzhou initially conducted massive testing in Liwan that has expanded to other areas.
In the central business district, known as Zhujiang New Town, residents were asked to do a test at a location near their apartment between Friday and Sunday.
One such test site, which was located on a street full of bars and restaurants, had large lines on Friday.
Guangzhou conducted over 16 million tests between May 26 and midnight on June 5.
In Guangzhou, authorities have imposed stricter travel restrictions. Some metro stations in the city are closed. Authorities have urged people not to leave the city. But if residents need to leave the province, they must perform a negative nucleic acid test within 48 hours of their departure. Previously, travelers had a 72-hour window.
Hundreds of domestic flights have also been canceled from Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport.
Driverless cars transporting supplies
Guangzhou has become a hub for driverless car companies to test their vehicles on public roads. And with Liwan closed, these firms are transporting goods with their autonomous vehicles to Liwan.
The Guangzhou-based company WeRide has used its autonomous bus to transport food to Liwan. Pony.ai, another autonomous driving firm, has shipped its vehicles to Liwan.
Chinese internet giant Baidu also used its autonomous vehicles to deliver food and medical personnel to affected areas.
