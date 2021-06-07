Reunification of Cyprus: What about the failed talks? | Europe News

Athens! Greece Weeks after United Nations-led talks in April failed to revive negotiations to reunify Cyprus, the Turkish Cypriot foreign minister told Al Jazeera that the UN process was dead.

“There will be no negotiations as long as the Greek Cypriots are treated as if they were the Republic of Cyprus and as long as the Turkish Cypriots are treated as if we are nothing but a simple community of that Republic,” Tahsin Ertugruloglu told Al Jazeera.

Equal international status is essential.

Turkish Cypriots declared Northern Cyprus a Turkish republic in 1983, giving it the official title of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), but the UN Security Council immediately denounced it as invalid and incompatible with the 1960 Treaty that established the independence of Cyprus from Britain.

As a result, only Turkey recognizes it.

The internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus is home to Greek Cypriots.

UN resolutions have called on both sides to form a bi-zonal, bi-municipal federation.

Turkish Cypriot President Ersin Tatar came to power last October, calling the UN talks a failure and promising a two-state solution.

Yet the federation was originally an idea of ​​the Turkish Cypriots, who declared a federated state in 1975, months after a Greek coup attempt in Nicosia sparked a Turkish invasion.

Turkey still occupies the northern third of the island, saying it needs to protect its ethnic minority.

Inter-municipal clashes had already divided the two communities in 1964.

We created the Turkey-Cypriot federated state with the expectation that the Greek Cypriots create their own federated state, Ertugruloglu said.

But the Greek Cypriots have no reason to accept this kind of solution, because they are accepted by the world as the Republic of Cyprus on their own, and as such, they are able to enjoy the benefits of recognition on their part. Why should they accept ever anything? less than that?

The Greek Cypriots have been engaged in talks for a federal solution for 30 years. In 2004, the European Union accepted the entire island, but suspended EU law in the north pending a solution.

Ertugruloglu rejects the notion that TRNC is part of the EU.

Half of its citizens, however, hold Cypriot passports.

Individually Turkish Cypriots may have obtained passports and identity cards from the Greek Cypriot side, but this does not mean that [they] recognize the Greek Cypriots as their state, he said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said he will try to bring Greek and Turkish Cypriots back to the table within months. Ertugruloglu says he will attend.

Depending on the outcome, we will determine our way forward together with our home country Turkey, he said.

We are very close

Four years ago, Guterres wrote in a report that a deal was closer than ever.

The essence of a comprehensive solution to the Cyprus problem is practically there. The parties had come close to reaching a strategic understanding on security and guarantees, as well as on all other essential elements of a comprehensive solution, Guterres wrote to the UN Security Council following the latest round of substantive negotiations at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana. in 2017

A senior diplomat with in-depth knowledge of the talks said the remaining open issues left by Crans Montana are small.

“We are very close,” the diplomat told Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity. All that the Turkish side is doing is evasive because they want to avoid a solution.

According to the diplomat, Turkey is holding the Cyprus agreement hostage to economic concessions by the European Council this month.

Turkey will get some immigration concessions and maybe even a conditional statement that full customs union will be considered when conditions allow, but they will get nothing beyond that.

The Turkish lira fell across 2020 and 2021, reflecting investor concerns about rising unemployment, slowing growth and political uncertainty, as a rift escalated between Turkey and its Western allies.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades has left open the possibility that he may veto any unilateral EU concession.

Guterres cannot avoid his Security Council mandate to seek a federal formula, a reality which former Cypriot Foreign Minister and chief negotiator Ozdil Nami believes Tatar and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan are aware of.

Turkey and our current president know very well that there is no country other than Turkey that is ready to recognize the TRNC as an independent sovereign state on an island which, in its entirety, has been accepted as a member of the European Union, said Nami for Al Jazeera.

I think they just wanted to present this extreme position of recognizing the TRNC a priori, and then agree to negotiate and hope that someone, whether Americans or the UN or the UK, will try to find the middle ground.

He believes there should be deadlines for talks and consequences for the community voting against the plan.

Where does the US stand?

The Greek Cypriots overwhelmingly rejected a UN plan that the Turkish Cypriots overwhelmingly accepted in 2004 but that plan was not negotiated by either side.

Guterres told the Security Council that the process must change, from a top-down approach to agreeing on smaller issues first, to a top-down process to agreeing on the most contentious.

An early agreement at the strategic level would immediately provide each party with the necessary assurance that the overall solution would contain those elements that are essential to each community and thus provide the impetus for completing the remaining technical details, he wrote. he in his report.

Basically, this is a reference to the key security issue, where non-Cypriot actors have a say.

Under the terms of independence, Britain, Turkey and Greece have the right to intervene unilaterally on the island. It was under this Guarantee Treaty that Turkey invaded in 1974.

After becoming an EU member in 2004, Cyprus said guarantors were unnecessary and posed a threat. Demands that these treaties be repealed and the removal of foreign troops.

Turkey has signaled that it is ready to modify, but not repeal, its guarantee rights.

Having no security ties with Turkey whatever is seen as an extremely dangerous scenario for Turkish Cypriots, Nami said, because they make up only one-fifth of the population.

A strategic security deal had begun to emerge in Crans Montana, Guterres said.

The main concessions would have to be made by Turkey, which holds the major military advantage.

If Turkey and Erdogan in particular are offered the chance to be champions of the Eastern Mediterranean peace process, Erdogan will once again be taken as a serious legitimate counterpart, who should not wait on the phone for a call from Biden but as a close ally in the great eastern Mediterranean redesign architecture I think he will play ball, Nami said.

The Joe Bidens administration has shown that the US president is not ready to appease Erdogan, however; it took him four months to summon the Turkish president.

His secretary of state, Antony Blinken, has stressed US support for a federal solution.

“It’s very important that the US insists that any dispute that arises be resolved peacefully, diplomatically, not militarily and certainly not through provocative actions,” Blinken told Congress in March.

Last month, the US State Department said co-operation between the United States and the Republic of Cyprus is at a historic height.

Since 2018, Cyprus has begun joint military exercises and training with the US, sent its first security attaché to Washington, and begun receiving US troops and ships.

Turkey is also expanding its military presence.

Next month Erdogan is said to be inaugurating a newly built airport for Turkish-built TB2 drones capable of carrying bombs. Geopolitically, events do not seem to be moving towards Erdogan’s return to the West, but away from him.

Should Turkey maintain security concessions and should a comprehensive agreement avoid the Cypriots, what could happen?

Nami is not optimistic.

Or formal annexation [to Turkey] or a northern Cyprus which is de facto Turkey, he said.