SC orders removal of violations on forest land, says land grabbers can not be sheltered by law | India News







A break bench of Judges AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari demanded the compliance report from state government officials after removing all violations from forest land near Lakarpur Khori village in Faridabad district within six weeks.

“In our opinion, the applicants are bound by the instructions given by the Supreme Court of Punjab and Haryana and the Supreme Court with orders ..,” the court said in the order and made it clear that the state government could consider the rehabilitation petition so independent.

We therefore repeat our instructions given to the state and Faridabad Municipal Corporation and expect the corporation to remove all violations on forest land no later than 6 weeks and report compliance., Stola ordered after hearing a prayer raised by five suspected infringers led by a Sarina Sarkar against the disintegration of the civilian body.

The Supreme Court, in a video conference session, ruled that the Faridabad Deputy Police Commissioner will be responsible for providing police protection for civilian officials in the demolition vehicle.

The jeweler made it clear that compliance with previous orders, requiring the removal of violations from forest land, would be verified by him.

During the hearing, the jeweler took note of the submission that the illegal residents have nowhere to go and the state is directed to rehabilitate them before their eviction, saying the land grabbers cannot take refuge in the rule of law and speak for justice.

Let people be accommodated as soon as they are evicted, senior attorney Colin Gonsalves said, introducing himself to the petitioners.

Who is asking this? Land robbers! When you come to court you become honest and

In the first round of court cases, we were not able to get a favorable order to stop the destruction, Gonsalves said, adding, People need to be rehabilitated and the right to housing cannot be denied.

We had approved an interim order in February, 2020 and since it is a violation of forest land, it should be released and if in the future, the state government wants to shelter you dependent on the state, the jeweler noted.

Stoli said he would ask the civilian body why the violations were not removed despite his February 2020 order on it.

As for forest land, it was not a compromise regardless of politics, the jeweler said.

Why they were not removed, the jeweler asked the counselor who was presenting for Haryana after he answered positively to the question if the applicants were living on forest land.

The first forest land needs to be cleared. No concessions regarding forest land. Do not give us excuses for Covid. Submit a compliance report, she said, adding that it could be a case where some are in gloves with offenders.

The demolition is happening, the state adviser said.

The jeweler asked Gonsalves to advise the claimants to vacate the land themselves; otherwise, the state and municipal corporations will clear the land.

When you come here Gonsalves, you talk about the rule of law, is this the rule of law. You seize the forest land and then ask for a policy to be formulated, the jeweler said.

Stoli said he was rejecting the petition and kept it pending because he wanted his order to be carried out. NEW DELHI: Supreme Court on Monday instructed Haryana and Faridabad municipal corporation to remove all violations, consisting of about 10,000 residential buildings, in the Aravali forest area near a village, saying land grabbers could not find state shelter of law and speak of justice.A break bench of Judges AM Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari demanded the compliance report from state government officials after removing all violations from forest land near Lakarpur Khori village in Faridabad district within six weeks.“In our opinion, the applicants are bound by the instructions given by the Supreme Court of Punjab and Haryana and the Supreme Court with orders ..,” the court said in the order and made it clear that the state government could consider the rehabilitation petition so independent.We therefore repeat our instructions given to the state and Faridabad Municipal Corporation and expect the corporation to remove all violations on forest land no later than 6 weeks and report compliance., Stola ordered after hearing a prayer raised by five suspected infringers led by a Sarina Sarkar against the disintegration of the civilian body.The Supreme Court, in a video conference session, ruled that the Faridabad Deputy Police Commissioner will be responsible for providing police protection for civilian officials in the demolition vehicle.The jeweler made it clear that compliance with previous orders, requiring the removal of violations from forest land, would be verified by him.During the hearing, the jeweler took note of the submission that the illegal residents have nowhere to go and the state is directed to rehabilitate them before their eviction, saying the land grabbers cannot take refuge in the rule of law and speak for justice.Let people be accommodated as soon as they are evicted, senior attorney Colin Gonsalves said, introducing himself to the petitioners.Who is asking this? Land robbers! When you come to court you become honest and law standing and in place, do not do anything lawful, the jeweler observed.In the first round of court cases, we were not able to get a favorable order to stop the destruction, Gonsalves said, adding, People need to be rehabilitated and the right to housing cannot be denied.We had approved an interim order in February, 2020 and since it is a violation of forest land, it should be released and if in the future, the state government wants to shelter you dependent on the state, the jeweler noted.Stoli said he would ask the civilian body why the violations were not removed despite his February 2020 order on it.As for forest land, it was not a compromise regardless of politics, the jeweler said.Why they were not removed, the jeweler asked the counselor who was presenting for Haryana after he answered positively to the question if the applicants were living on forest land.The first forest land needs to be cleared. No concessions regarding forest land. Do not give us excuses for Covid. Submit a compliance report, she said, adding that it could be a case where some are in gloves with offenders.The demolition is happening, the state adviser said.The jeweler asked Gonsalves to advise the claimants to vacate the land themselves; otherwise, the state and municipal corporations will clear the land.When you come here Gonsalves, you talk about the rule of law, is this the rule of law. You seize the forest land and then ask for a policy to be formulated, the jeweler said.Stoli said he was rejecting the petition and kept it pending because he wanted his order to be carried out.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos