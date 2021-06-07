Keiko Fujimori, daughter of Alberto Fujimori, leads the electionExBulletin

footprint Guadeloupe Pardo / AP

LIMA, Peru The daughter of a jailed former president was leading the race for Peru’s presidency late Sunday, hours after voting closed in a run-off election as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit the Andean country.

With 42% of the vote collected, conservative Keiko Fujimori had 52.9% of the vote, while rural teacher turned political novice Pedro Castillo had 47%, according to official results. This is Fujimori’s third candidacy for president, a role her father held in the 1990s.

Populist polarizing candidates have promised coronavirus vaccines to all and other strategies to alleviate the health emergency that has killed more than 180,000 people in Peru and pushed millions into poverty. The election followed a statistical review by the Peruvian government that more than doubled the number of COVID-19 deaths previously known to officials.

“Never has a second round been split as clearly as the current election,” Peruvian political analyst Fernando Tuesta said on his Twitter account. In 2016, now-former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski defeated Fujimori by just 42,597 votes.

Voters across Peru, where voting is mandatory, headed to the polls on Sunday below a set schedule to minimize long lines. No disturbance was reported at polling stations, which even opened in San Miguel del Ene, a remote village in a cocaine-producing area, where two weeks ago a massacre ended with 16 dead.

Pre-election polls showed that candidates were virtually tied to going to the runoff. In the first round of voting, with 18 candidates, neither received more than 20% support and both were strongly opposed by sectors of Peruvian society.

“Well, the truth is that I believe Peruvians are used to this kind of decision being left with two options that leave much to be desired, but what do we do?” one voter, Paul Perez, said at a school in the capital Lima where he was voting. “We are in a social, cultural situation that limits us to anticipating all of this.”

The pandemic has not only destroyed Peru’s medical and cemetery infrastructure, left millions unemployed and highlighted the country’s long-standing inequalities, but also deepened public distrust of the government after mismanaging the COVID-19 response and a covert vaccination machine for well-connected outbursts in a national scandal.

Amid protests and allegations of corruption, the South American country went through three presidents in November. Now, analysts warn that these elections could be another turning point for people’s boiling frustrations and bring about more political instability.

“I think in both situations the risk of social unrest is high. It’s a time bomb,” said Claudia Navas, an analyst with global firm Control Risks. “I think if Castillo wins, people who support Fujimori or support the continuation to some extent of the economic model can protest.”

But Navas said “a more complex scenario will evolve if Fujimori wins because Castillo has been able to create a discourse that has played well in some rural communities regarding social division and saying that political and economic elites have orchestrated things for him.” remain in power and maintain social inequalities “.

footprint Martin Mejia / AP

Fear of more political instability was evident on Sunday.

President Francisco Sagasti said after the vote that candidates should respect the results and urge their followers to refrain from organizing protests over the result. Meanwhile, left Castillo asked his supporters before the results came out smoothly.

“Let’s wait for the official data and we’ll go out and pronounce ourselves at that point,” he said, using a horse in a remote northern neighborhood of Tacabamba.

Dozens of Castillo followers marched in support of the candidate through the streets of Huancayo, the most important city in central Peru.

Fujimori remained at her campaign headquarters in Lima, where she hosted a visit from a locally known Brazilian viewer.

For Lima resident Felipa Yanacris, Peru’s presidential policy “desperately” needs a shock. “We want change, we have been waiting for 30 years for change,” Yanacris said.

Fujimori voted in the affluent neighborhood of the capital Lima where she lives, urging people to vote “without fear”, while Castillo called for calm as he voted with his parents in rural Anguilla.

The former congresswoman has promised various rewards to people, including a $ 2,500 one-time payment for each family with at least one COVID-19 victim. She has also proposed distributing 40% of a tax on the extraction of minerals, oil or gas among households living near those areas.

Its supporters include the wealthy players of the national football team and Mario Vargas Llosa, Peru’s leading author and winner of a Nobel Prize in literature. Vargas, who lost a presidential election three decades ago to the candidate’s father, Alberto Fujimori, has shifted from calling her “the dictator’s daughter” in 2016 to her consideration as a representative of “freedom and progress”.

Keiko Fujimori himself has been jailed as part of a grafting investigation although he was later released. Her father ruled between 1990 and 2000 and is serving a 25-year sentence for corruption and the murder of 25 people. She has promised to release him if he wins.

Castillo until recently was a rural teacher in the country’s third poorest neighborhood, deep in the Andes. The son of illiterate peasants entered politics leading a teachers’ strike. While his stance on the nationalization of key sectors of the economy has softened, he remains determined to rewrite the constitution that was adopted under Fujimori’s father’s regime.

Castillo supporters include former Bolivian President Evo Morales and former Uruguayan President Jos Mujica, who in a Facebook conversation told Castillo on Thursday “not to fall into authoritarianism”.