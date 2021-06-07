International
Victorian opposition accused of spreading conspiracies over Dan Andrews injury | Victoria
Victorian government MPs have accused the state opposition of filthy and disgusting gutter policies and the spread of conspiracies after it issued a press release with a list of questions about how Prime Minister Daniel Andrews broke his back.
The Labor Prime Minister has been on extended leave since March 9, when he slipped and fell on wet stairs at a holiday home on Mornington Peninsula, breaking several ribs and his T7 vertebra.
He is expected to return to work this month, but is awaiting final medical leave.
On Monday, the Liberal opposition issued a statement saying Andrews should not continue to receive his full salary during medical leave.
Enough, Daniel Andrews can not continue to be paid for a job he does not do, said opposition treasury spokeswoman Louise Staley. He should pay basic MPs only when he is out of work.
She also claimed that Victorians needed honesty and transparency from Andrews about how he suffered his injury and called on him to answer a list of 12 questions about the circumstances of the fall before returning to work.
Her questions included where the ambulance was sent, what time it was called and whether the police were called.
Everyone has a right to privacy regarding their health, but these questions are not about the nature of his injuries, just how he got those injuries, she said. If there is no coverage, then there is no reason not to answer these simple questions.
There is no evidence that Andrews has concealed any information about his injury. He has issued several statements about him since March.
Labor MP for Mordialloc Tim Richardson said the Liberal party statement was the dirtiest and most disgusting gutter policy it was seeing in Victoria.
Instead of working to support Victorian efforts to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic, Victorian Liberals are spreading conspiracies about the prime minister, he said.
Bentleigh Labor MP Nick Staikos said the Liberal party was worse than the rats.
Sonja Terpstra, MLC of Labor for Eastern Metro, called the Liberal statement fertile.
East Victoria Labor MP Harriet Shing said it was a free, completely soft release.
Federal Labor MP for Gellibrand Tim Watts and state MP for Bayswater Jackson Taylor compared the release to QAnon conspiracy theories.
That goes beyond the fading of politics, Taylor said. So extremely disappointing.
The state’s local government minister, Shaun Leane, called for longer conspiracies, asking: If he plays a Beatles record behind, will we get the answers?
Earlier, opposition leader Michael OBrien told reporters that he wished the Prime Minister well, but I clearly think there are some questions that are in the public interest to be clarified at some point.
The Guardian Australia has asked the OBriens office for comment.
Staley reportedly rejected a request from Sky News.
The Prime Minister’s Office declined to comment on any speculation about Andrews’s injuries.
Andrews issued a statement about how the fall happened within hours of its occurrence, and has since provided updates on his recovery.
He said he was staying at a holiday home with his family for the long Labor Day weekend and thanked the paramedics who attended and took him to the hospital. He spent six days in Alfred Hospital, four in intensive care and has since recovered at home and working regularly with a physiotherapist.
On Saturday his wife, Catharine Andrews, posted a picture of the Prime Minister being cut.
Despite these updates, his absence has been the subject of online conspiracy theories.
with AAP
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]