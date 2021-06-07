Victorian opposition accused of spreading conspiracies over Dan Andrews injury | Victoria

Victorian government MPs have accused the state opposition of filthy and disgusting gutter policies and the spread of conspiracies after it issued a press release with a list of questions about how Prime Minister Daniel Andrews broke his back.

The Labor Prime Minister has been on extended leave since March 9, when he slipped and fell on wet stairs at a holiday home on Mornington Peninsula, breaking several ribs and his T7 vertebra.

He is expected to return to work this month, but is awaiting final medical leave.

On Monday, the Liberal opposition issued a statement saying Andrews should not continue to receive his full salary during medical leave.

Enough, Daniel Andrews can not continue to be paid for a job he does not do, said opposition treasury spokeswoman Louise Staley. He should pay basic MPs only when he is out of work.

She also claimed that Victorians needed honesty and transparency from Andrews about how he suffered his injury and called on him to answer a list of 12 questions about the circumstances of the fall before returning to work.

Her questions included where the ambulance was sent, what time it was called and whether the police were called.

Everyone has a right to privacy regarding their health, but these questions are not about the nature of his injuries, just how he got those injuries, she said. If there is no coverage, then there is no reason not to answer these simple questions.

There is no evidence that Andrews has concealed any information about his injury. He has issued several statements about him since March.

Labor MP for Mordialloc Tim Richardson said the Liberal party statement was the dirtiest and most disgusting gutter policy it was seeing in Victoria.

Instead of working to support Victorian efforts to defeat the Covid-19 pandemic, Victorian Liberals are spreading conspiracies about the prime minister, he said.

Bentleigh Labor MP Nick Staikos said the Liberal party was worse than the rats.

Mice crawl into gutters, Tim. Victorian Liberals are worse off. – MP and Nick Staikos (@NStaikos) June 7, 2021

Sonja Terpstra, MLC of Labor for Eastern Metro, called the Liberal statement fertile.

What does Louise Staley do for Christian Porter who takes time off to solve his full-time legal problems? Should I list all the other Fed Lib MPs who got free time? #springst #auspol https://t.co/fQc4JS6DOa – Sonja Terpstra (@TerpsMLC) June 7, 2021

East Victoria Labor MP Harriet Shing said it was a free, completely soft release.

Federal Labor MP for Gellibrand Tim Watts and state MP for Bayswater Jackson Taylor compared the release to QAnon conspiracy theories.

That goes beyond the fading of politics, Taylor said. So extremely disappointing.

Has Louise surpassed the crazy Bev? Her contribution is a real blow to giving Bevs items Victoria a trick. This is from the QANON manual. https://t.co/OSgbPHjL5q – MP and Jackson Taylor (@JacksonTaylorMP) June 7, 2021

The state’s local government minister, Shaun Leane, called for longer conspiracies, asking: If he plays a Beatles record behind, will we get the answers?

Was there a second set of stars in a chair with grass?

Were the U.S. flags on the moon casting a shadow?

Was Elvis working on a shift in the vicinity of 7/11?

If you play a Beatles record back, will we get the answers? Sadness, desperate beating by Victoria’s worst opposition ever pic.twitter.com/czMKSYdaxB – Shaun Leane (@ShaunLeaneMP) June 7, 2021

Earlier, opposition leader Michael OBrien told reporters that he wished the Prime Minister well, but I clearly think there are some questions that are in the public interest to be clarified at some point.

The Guardian Australia has asked the OBriens office for comment.

Staley reportedly rejected a request from Sky News.

The Prime Minister’s Office declined to comment on any speculation about Andrews’s injuries.

Andrews issued a statement about how the fall happened within hours of its occurrence, and has since provided updates on his recovery.

He said he was staying at a holiday home with his family for the long Labor Day weekend and thanked the paramedics who attended and took him to the hospital. He spent six days in Alfred Hospital, four in intensive care and has since recovered at home and working regularly with a physiotherapist.

On Saturday his wife, Catharine Andrews, posted a picture of the Prime Minister being cut.

Despite these updates, his absence has been the subject of online conspiracy theories.

with AAP