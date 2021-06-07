The second serial survey of Tamil Nadus finds several COVID variants





About 23% of people found to have SARS-CoV-2 antibodies; the state plans the 3rd survey in July-August

The second serial survey conducted in April 2021 by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine in Tamil Nadu, the result of which was shared with the media has found several variants of SARS CoV-2 in the state. There were no reported variants of SARS CoV-2 variants in Tamil Nadu during the first sero study, while several variants were subsequently discovered in the community including B.1.617.2 (Delta) virus strain. A total of 23% of people had antibodies against the virus, the report said. Higher and lower proclamation Among the districts, Tiruvallur had the highest positivity rate of 49% and Nagapattinam, the lowest of 9%. A total of 765 groups covering 22,904 samples from all districts except Chennai were studied as part of the survey, led by the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, TS Selvavinayagam. Of the 22,904 samples tested, 5,316 individuals had antibodies. Read also: After Patna, AIIMS Delhi will check the kids for Covaxin tests from today In the Chennai region, Chengalpet had the second highest positivity of 43%, followed by Kancheepuram and Ranipet with 38% each. In the western region, which is currently the hotspot, Salem had the maximum positivity rate of 29% while Coimbatores stood at 20%. Each cluster consisting of 30 participants was randomly drawn from rural or urban areas and 22,904 samples were tested for the presence of antibodies using immunoassay-based immunoassay (CLIA), Selvavinayagam said. The sero phase study had revealed a 31% sero positivity rate in Tamil Nadu. The decline in seros positivity from the first phase is because the first seros study was initiated four weeks after the state reported an increase in cases, in August 2020, during the first wave of COVID. There was a time gap of about four weeks that led to the development of antibodies. However, the gap between the first and second wave was about five months and vaccination for the 18-44 age group was done later than the survey, the director said. Antibody fading The second sero survey found lgG antibody fading over the five-month gap between the first and second surveys. This may be one of the main reasons for the low prevalence of seros as reported by several studies in international journals. The state health department is planning to conduct the third sero study in July or August this year. It is being considered as the most appropriate time, given the current declining trend of COVID cases and with intensified vaccinations being carried out even among those in the 18-44 age group in Tamil Nadu.

