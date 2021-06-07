India, Pakistan win EU basmati rice title battle European Union News

From biryani to pulao, pakistani and india the shared culinary landscape is defined by basmati, a distinctive long-grain rice now at the center of the latest brawl between bitter rivals.

India has applied for an exclusive trademark that would give it sole ownership of the basmati title in the European Union, setting up a dispute that could cause a major blow to Pakistan’s position in a vital export market.

“Like throwing an atomic bomb at us,” said Ghulam Murtaza, co-owner of Al-Barkat Rice Mills just south of Lahore, Pakistan’s second-largest city.

Pakistan immediately opposed India’s move to obtain Protected Geographical Indications (PGI) from the European Commission.

India is the world’s largest rice exporter, with $ 6.8 billion in annual profits, with Pakistan in fourth place with $ 2.2 billion, according to United Nations figures.

Both countries are the only global exporters of basmati.

(India) has caused all this noise there, so they can somehow capture one of our target markets, said Murtaza, whose fields are barely five kilometers (three miles) from the Indian border.

Our entire rice industry is affected, he added.

From Karachi to Kolkata, basmati is a staple in daily diets throughout South Asia.

It is eaten along with spicy meats and vegetable curries, and is the star of various biryani dishes presented at weddings and celebrations in both countries, which split only after independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

Those who have since fought three full-scale wars, with the latest clash in 2019 involving the first cross-border air strikes in nearly 50 years.

Diplomatic relations have been strained for decades and the two countries routinely try to hate each other on the international stage.

Very important market

Pakistan has expanded basmati exports to the EU over the past three years, taking advantage of India’s difficulties in meeting the strictest European standards of pesticides.

It now meets two-thirds of the regions at approximately 300,000 tonnes of annual demand, according to the European Commission.

For us, this is a very, very important market, says Malik Faisal Jahangir, vice president of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan, who claims that Pakistani basmati is more organic and better in quality.

PGI status grants intellectual property rights to products related to a geographical area where at least one stage of production, processing or preparation takes place.

Indian Darjeeling tea, coffee from Colombia and some French bacon are among the most popular products with PGI status.

It differs from the protected designation of origin, which requires all three stages to take place in the respective region, as in the case of cheeses such as French brie or Italian gorgonzola.

Such products are legally protected from imitation and misuse in countries covered by the protection agreement, and a quality recognition stamp allows them to sell at higher prices.

India says in its application it did not claim to be the sole producer of distinctive rice grown in the Himalayan lowlands, but achieving PGI status would give it that recognition.

India and Pakistan have been exporting and competing in a healthy way in various markets for almost 40 years. “I do not think PGI will change that,” Vijay Setia, former president of the Indian Rice Exporters Association, told AFP.

The common culinary landscape of Pakistan and India is defined by basmati, a special long-grain rice now at the center of the latest feud between bitter rivals

Common inheritance

Under EU rules, the two countries should try to negotiate a friendly resolution by September, after India requested a three-month extension, a European Commission spokesman told AFP.

Historically, reputation and geographical areas (for basmati) are common in India and Pakistan, says legal researcher Delphine Marie-Vivien.

There have already been plenty of cases of opposition to geographic indicator applications in Europe, and every time a compromise has been found.

After years of prolongation, the Pakistani government in January set boundaries on where basmati can be harvested in the country.

He also announced that he would grant similar protected status to Himalayan pink salt and other volatile agricultural products.

Pakistan hopes to persuade India to send a joint request on behalf of the common heritage represented by basmati, Jahangir said.

I am confident that we will reach a (positive) conclusion very soon the world knows that basmati comes from both countries, he added.

If an agreement cannot be reached and EU rules in India’s favor, Pakistan can appeal to European courts, but the lengthy review process could leave its rice industry in oblivion.