International
India, Pakistan win EU basmati rice title battle European Union News
From biryani to pulao, pakistani and india the shared culinary landscape is defined by basmati, a distinctive long-grain rice now at the center of the latest brawl between bitter rivals.
India has applied for an exclusive trademark that would give it sole ownership of the basmati title in the European Union, setting up a dispute that could cause a major blow to Pakistan’s position in a vital export market.
“Like throwing an atomic bomb at us,” said Ghulam Murtaza, co-owner of Al-Barkat Rice Mills just south of Lahore, Pakistan’s second-largest city.
Pakistan immediately opposed India’s move to obtain Protected Geographical Indications (PGI) from the European Commission.
India is the world’s largest rice exporter, with $ 6.8 billion in annual profits, with Pakistan in fourth place with $ 2.2 billion, according to United Nations figures.
Both countries are the only global exporters of basmati.
(India) has caused all this noise there, so they can somehow capture one of our target markets, said Murtaza, whose fields are barely five kilometers (three miles) from the Indian border.
Our entire rice industry is affected, he added.
From Karachi to Kolkata, basmati is a staple in daily diets throughout South Asia.
It is eaten along with spicy meats and vegetable curries, and is the star of various biryani dishes presented at weddings and celebrations in both countries, which split only after independence from British colonial rule in 1947.
Those who have since fought three full-scale wars, with the latest clash in 2019 involving the first cross-border air strikes in nearly 50 years.
Diplomatic relations have been strained for decades and the two countries routinely try to hate each other on the international stage.
Very important market
Pakistan has expanded basmati exports to the EU over the past three years, taking advantage of India’s difficulties in meeting the strictest European standards of pesticides.
It now meets two-thirds of the regions at approximately 300,000 tonnes of annual demand, according to the European Commission.
For us, this is a very, very important market, says Malik Faisal Jahangir, vice president of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan, who claims that Pakistani basmati is more organic and better in quality.
PGI status grants intellectual property rights to products related to a geographical area where at least one stage of production, processing or preparation takes place.
Indian Darjeeling tea, coffee from Colombia and some French bacon are among the most popular products with PGI status.
It differs from the protected designation of origin, which requires all three stages to take place in the respective region, as in the case of cheeses such as French brie or Italian gorgonzola.
Such products are legally protected from imitation and misuse in countries covered by the protection agreement, and a quality recognition stamp allows them to sell at higher prices.
India says in its application it did not claim to be the sole producer of distinctive rice grown in the Himalayan lowlands, but achieving PGI status would give it that recognition.
India and Pakistan have been exporting and competing in a healthy way in various markets for almost 40 years. “I do not think PGI will change that,” Vijay Setia, former president of the Indian Rice Exporters Association, told AFP.
Common inheritance
Under EU rules, the two countries should try to negotiate a friendly resolution by September, after India requested a three-month extension, a European Commission spokesman told AFP.
Historically, reputation and geographical areas (for basmati) are common in India and Pakistan, says legal researcher Delphine Marie-Vivien.
There have already been plenty of cases of opposition to geographic indicator applications in Europe, and every time a compromise has been found.
After years of prolongation, the Pakistani government in January set boundaries on where basmati can be harvested in the country.
He also announced that he would grant similar protected status to Himalayan pink salt and other volatile agricultural products.
Pakistan hopes to persuade India to send a joint request on behalf of the common heritage represented by basmati, Jahangir said.
I am confident that we will reach a (positive) conclusion very soon the world knows that basmati comes from both countries, he added.
If an agreement cannot be reached and EU rules in India’s favor, Pakistan can appeal to European courts, but the lengthy review process could leave its rice industry in oblivion.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]