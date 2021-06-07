Anxious, unemployed man kills 6, injures 14 in deadly knife attack in China





A deadly knife attack in eastern China has killed at least six people and left 14 injured, local officials said, in what was the third such indiscriminate attack on civilians by disgruntled citizens in recent weeks. A 25-year-old unemployed man named Wu from Huaining County attacked civilians on Saturday to vent his anger as he went through family trouble, local officials in Anqing city in Anhui province said. “He killed out of resentment, due to family problems and pessimism,” the municipal government said in a statement. As of Sunday, six victims of the attack were dead and 14 others were being treated for injuries. One of the injured was in critical condition while 13 others were in stable condition, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported. Videos circulating on the internet show several pedestrians injured and covered in blood on a path along Renmin Street in the city center, as well as numerous blood stains on the ground. The suspect was subdued and taken to the scene by four police officers. The incident was the third indiscriminate attack on Chinese territory in the past two weeks. On May 22, five people were killed after a car crashed into a crowd in the northeastern city of Dalian. Police arrested a man named Liu over the attack, saying he wanted revenge on society after an investment had failed. A week later, a man was arrested in Nanjing. The driver with the surname Liu has been retained. Police later said Liu committed the crime as an act of revenge against society after an investment failure. These back crimes have caused great concern to the Chinese public, with some blaming them for the wider socio-economic problems, the report said. An internet user named Chanchan posted on the social media site Weibo that the inequality between rich and poor is huge. The lower class can not win more than a few meals for the rich in a lifetime of torment in despair, the dark side of human nature will be magnified infinitely, but [the people who] hurt the innocent really should go to hell, the report quoted him as saying. Attacks of social revenge by disgruntled elements including stabbing in kindergarten schools in China are a common occurrence. Such attacks were mostly attributed by the police to dissatisfied or mentally insane people who have unaddressed complaints.

