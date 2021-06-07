World Food Safety Day 2021: Topics, quotes, images and everything you need to know

Food security is a shared responsibility between governments, producers and consumers. Everyone has a role to play from farm to table to ensure that the food we consume is safe and healthy. World Food Safety Day is observed on June 7 of each year. It aims to attract attention and inspire action to help prevent, detect and manage the risks posed by food, contributing to food security, human health, economic prosperity, agriculture, market entry, tourism and sustainable development.
Food is the third most basic thing for life after air and water. It is the starting point for our energy, which keeps us healthy and supports well-being. People often take it for granted that it is safe, but in an increasingly complex and interconnected chain.
Therefore, through World Food Safety Day, the WHO is pursuing its efforts to put food safety on the public agenda and reduce the burden of foodborne diseases globally.
World Food Safety Day 2021: Theme
The theme of World Food Safety Day 2021 is safe food now for a healthy tomorrow. He emphasizes that the production and consumption of safe food have immediate and long-term benefits for people, the planet and the economy.
Knowing the systematic links between human health, animals, plants, the environment and the economy will help us meet the needs of the future.
Monday is #World Food Security Day.
Safe food can help improve:
health and food,
school attendance,
profit potential.
More about the importance of safe food from @FAO: https://t.co/8FBgbTMJHP pic.twitter.com/M3V89Kuvpt
United Nations (@UN) June 7, 2021
When was World Food Safety Day celebrated?
In 2018, the United Nations General Assembly declared June 7 as World Food Safety Day. June 7, 2019, was the first anniversary of World Food Safety Day.
Through World Food Safety Day, WHO works to put food safety on the public agenda and reduce the burden of foodborne diseases globally. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) jointly facilitate the observance of World Food Safety Day, in cooperation with Member States and other relevant organizations.
Safe food is critical for
better health
food safety
livelihoods
economic development
Business#Food safety it’s everyone’s job!#World Food Security Day pic.twitter.com/sZK8clHVPc
FAO (@FAO) June 7, 2021
World Food Safety Day: Quotes
“We will do everything possible to ensure that food safety is always paramount, and that we work with industry as aggressively as we can to ensure that we pay attention to food safety. ” -Mike Johanns
“Sorry, there is no magic bullet. You have to eat healthy and live healthy to be healthy and look healthy. The end of the story.” -Morgan Spurlock
“Food that enters the mind should be viewed closely as food that enters the body.” -Pat Buchanan
World Food Safety Day 2021
“Put people back in the kitchen and fight the trend toward processed food and fast food.” -Andrew Weil
“Eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and dinner like a poor man.” -Adelle Davis
“Let your food be your medicine, and your medicine be your food.” -Hippocrates
“Food security includes everyone in the food chain.” -Mike Johanns
World Food Safety Day 2021
READ: How to Generate a SBI Green Pin Debit Card: Step-by-Step Guide