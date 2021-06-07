Chinese social media users joke with Queen dying after posting UK embassy candles Tiananmen

A fake hashtag about the death of Queen Elizabeth has gone viral on Chinese social media after the UK embassy posted an image of a candle to mark the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre.

All references and references to the strike and the date it occurred, June 4, have been censored on Chinese social media. Even the candle and cake emoji were disabled on the Twitter-like Weibo app in the days before June 4th, which was Friday.

However, the embassy, ​​which has 1.8 million followers on Weibo, posted the image of a candle without any message or context on Friday, which prompted hundreds of hashtag posts, literally translating as “The queen died of the disease.” The queen is not dead.

A tweet from Christina Scott, deputy head of the UK mission in China, said the original posting of the candles on Weibo had been censored after just 20 minutes.

“Thanks to the British Embassy in China for the commemoration. Let the Queen have a good trip,” wrote a WeeBo user, Zhu He.

“The British Embassy in China played small tricks but now involved the Queen. The Queen’s passage has become a joke on the Chinese internet,” wrote another Weibo user.

“Are they using the Queen’s life to ridicule? How vulgar is it to adopt such behavior?” said another.

Several other comments suggested that the Queen’s “death” may be related to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

A view from the Chinese Wikipedia page about Queen Elizabeth. ( Supplied

Someone even edited the Chinese Wikipedia page for the Queen to say she died on June 4th.

The hashtag has been viewed more than 47 million times.

China has never given a full account of the crackdown on democracy protests in Tiananmen Square on June 4, 1989.

According to an official document seen by ABC, the number of deaths given by officials days later was less than 300, including 36 university students and dozens of soldiers. But according to a secret UK diplomatic cable released in 2017, thousands of protesters could have been killed.

The event has remained a bitter point for Beijing, which has tried to suppress any mention of the event.

Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the nationalist tabloid Global Times, said in a post on Weibothat jokes about the Queen’s death that it was a “heavy price” paid by the embassy for its “provocative” post.

Liu Yiming, a former journalist and member of the Chinese Independent PEN Center, told ABC that the reasons behind the spread of the misinformation were complex.

Speaking from China, Mr Liu said some social media users who knew about the massacre may have helped spread the hashtag to arouse people’s curiosity about “what really happened to the British Embassy post”.

“The sarcastic comments and photos of many Chinese internet users have gone viral, in an incentive to get more people to talk about an important issue,” he said, adding that some internet users may have cried victims spread this misinformation.

“The Chinese authorities now have so much control over the speech. Many things are not allowed to be commented on directly, but rather discussed in more detail.

“This was misinformation, but officials may think it is helpful and did not censor the topic.”

Mr Liu said some nationalists may have taken advantage of the opportunity to attack the British Embassy in China.

“The diplomacy of China wolf fighters is already at odds with the western world, including the United Kingdom,” he said.

“We can not rule out that some so-called patriots took the opportunity to ridicule the British Embassy.”

Police tried to suppress any commemoration of Tiananmen Square in Hong Kong on Friday, but people still found ways to mark the anniversary. ( Reuters: Lam Yik

Tiananmen censorship extends beyond China

ABC, meanwhile, has identified a system issue in Microsoft Word that will transcribe the Mandarin version of the “June 4 incident” of how Chinese authorities address the Tiananmen Square Massacre in “****.”

ABC can confirm that the issue only appears when a user sets their default language to Chinese (China).

In a response from Microsoft, the company confirmed the issue and explained that it was “protecting users”.

“We can confirm that when the Microsoft Words word filter is activated, the ‘Fourth June Incident’ in Chinese is automatically replaced with pointers,” the spokesman told ABC.

“This technology has been developed along with user feedback for many years and was created to balance the support of a large dictionary with user protection if a mispronounced word is recognized as a sensitive or obscene phrase.

“We understand that this technology may not always meet the needs of users, so Microsoft Word offers the ability to mask sensitive phrases or turn off this feature.”

The photo of a man in front of a tank convoy became the defining image of the Tiananmen strike. ( Reuters

Over the weekend, Microsoft blamed “accidental human error” on its Bing search engine for briefly failing to show image results for the search term “tank man” on June 4th.

Users reported on Friday that no image results were returned when they searched for the term “tank man”, looking for the iconic image of a blockade between an unidentified civilian and a line of military tanks leaving the square.

Microsoft said in a statement that the issue was “due to an accidental human error and has been resolved”. Hours later, images of “tank man” photos were returned by the search engine.

The company did not provide details on what the human error was or how it happened.

