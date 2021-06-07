Alexei Navalny was transferred to prison after the hunger strike





MOSCOW: Kremlin jailed critic Alexei Navalny has been transferred from a prison hospital back to his criminal colony after receiving treatment after a hunger strike, his allies said on Monday.

Navalny was jailed for two-and-a-half years in February on old embezzlement charges he and his supporters say are politically motivated.

He was convicted shortly after returning to Russia from Germany, where he was receiving treatment for an almost fatal poisoning attack with a nerve agent.

President Vladimir Putin’s most outspoken critic declared a hunger strike in March to seek appropriate medical treatment for a growing list of health complaints, including back pain and numbness in his limbs.

Navalny in April was transferred to a prison hospital in another criminal colony after the West warned it would hold the Kremlin responsible for its state of health.

The opposition politician ended the strike 24 days later.

“Navalny has been transferred back to Penal Colony No. 2,” the Navalny team said on Twitter on Monday.

The prison is located in the city of Pokrov 100 kilometers (60 miles) east of Moscow.

A Moscow court is considering whether to designate the Navalny political network as an “extremist” organization, which would remove potential challengers from the ruling United Russia party ahead of the September parliamentary elections.

A decision is expected as early as this week.

Last Friday, Putin passed an anti-extremism law expected to be used to ban his allies from running in the election. The Kremlin chief signed the legislation the day Navalny marked his 45th birthday behind bars.

Many of his close allies are either outside Russia or under arrest.

On Sunday, prominent Kremlin critic and former opposition lawmaker Dmitry Gudkov said he had left Russia for Ukraine because of pressure from authorities ahead of the election.

Citing sources close to the Kremlin, Gudkov, 41, said that if he did not leave he would be arrested on a “false” criminal case against him.







