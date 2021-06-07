What does your level of education mean for your employment opportunities at SA – IT News Africa





South Africa is currently dealing with an extremely high unemployment rate, one of the highest in history, according to the Quarterly Labor Force Survey (QLFS). Recent QLFS results show that the official unemployment rate rose to 32.6% the highest level on its record. The number of unemployed people remained relatively unchanged at more than 11.4 million people, however, Stats SA notes that this number may not be concrete given the large number of non-economically active individuals who make up home producers and / or previously discouraged workers to 17 million. “The number of discouraged jobseekers increased by 201,000 (6.9%), and the number of people who were not economically active for reasons other than discouragement decreased by 38,000 (0.3%) between the two quarters, resulting in a net increase of 164,000 in the economically inactive population, ”said Stats SA. Risenga Maluleke, general statistician at Stats SA, shares through the QLFS survey that the unemployment rate rose by 0.6 percent to 43.2% in Q1 2021, compared to Q4 2020. Key insights into the level of education and unemployment The QLFS survey reveals that the official youth unemployment rate (15-34 years old) was 46.3% in the 1st quarter, 2021. Among university graduates, the unemployment rate is 9.3%. Statistics body data revealed that graduate unemployment is 23.3% points lower than the official national unemployment rate.

Of the 7.2 million unemployed persons in Q1 2021, more than half (52.4%) had education under the matrix.

Matrices accounted for 37.7% of the unemployed in Q1 2021.

Only 7.5% of respondents had high-level qualifications as their highest level of education. Another interesting insight from Stats SA, is that 9 out of 10 graduates (90%) received their full salaries in Q1 2021, while 16.6% of people with less than one matrix received reduced salaries in Q1 2021. National figures are misleading according to AIDC and AoU The 0.1% increase in the narrow definition of unemployment and the 0.6% increase in the extended definition are misleading, according to Alternative Information and Development Center (AIDC) and the Assembly of the Unemployed (AoU) This is the case when these numbers are taken into account in relation to the fact that more than 1.3 million jobs have been lost since the same time last year. By Luis Monzon

