



MANILA, Philippines – “Light at the end of the tunnel” is in the spotlight due to the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday as the government began inoculating more than 12 million of the country’s workers in essential sectors. In a video message pre-recorded during the spread of vaccination for economical aircraft, Duterte said the arrival of pandemic photos is the result of “aggressive efforts” by the national government to secure sufficient doses from various manufacturers. He also described the start of vaccination of workers in key sectors or the A4 group as “a milestone in our fight against COVID-19”. “Now we can see the light at the end of the tunnel as vaccine deliveries have arrived, they have started arriving (in bulk),” Duterte said. “With the start of our mass vaccination, priority A4 category workers in both the public and private sectors will have an additional layer of protection against the disease,” he added. As the government vaccination program is underway, Duterte reminded the public to continue to adhere to minimum health standards to prevent further spread of the virus. “Let us keep in mind that vaccination is the only way forward to overcome this pandemic. But we must also remember that vaccination is not the only solution,” the president said. “We must continue to respect minimum public health standards by wearing a mask, washing hands and respecting social distance,” he added. Group A4 consists of workers in the public, private and informal sectors, including the self-employed and those working in private housing. About 50 workers belonging to different sectors were vaccinated on Monday at the SM Mall of Asia, marking the beginning of the inoculation of workers in the formal and informal sectors. The workers who were vaccinated during Monday’s event are the employees’ external business process, travel guides, bicycle drivers, home staff, mall staff, entertainment sector representatives, drivers, teachers, government employees , fast food crew employees, riders and media workers. ‘Start of recovery’ “This case marks the beginning of the Philippine recovery because we will be vaccinating our A4 workforce. Because of this, we can say that the A4 vaccination is a game changer against COVID-19,” said presidential spokesman Harry Roque. The government expects the arrival of about 10 million doses of COVID-19 strikes this month, including 5.5 million doses of shots fired by the Chinese from Sinovac. Vaccine Tsar Carlito Galvez, Jr. said about 4.2 million doses of vaccines from the COVAX facility are also expected to be delivered by the end of the month. About 40 million doses of pandemic strokes are scheduled to arrive by August. Officials said the government is studying what benefits and privileges may be extended to fully vaccinated persons. Galvez noted that in Israel, some movement restrictions have been eased for fully vaccinated individuals. He said some local governments are also providing assistance and organizing lotteries to persuade people to take advantage of the COVID-19 strikes. “In order to motivate our seniors and also our people with contemporary diseases, we need to provide a free space,” the vaccine tsar said. “We are considering a kind of opening of restrictions for those people who will be vaccinated especially our quarantine protocols when they return from abroad,” he added. Galvez said several experts from Israel will come on June 20 to discuss ways to implement the benefits for people who were inoculated against COVID-19. Commerce Secretary Ramono Lopez said some companies are offering free and discounts to people who have been vaccinated. “But the real benefit of vaccination is that you will not die (from COVID-19). This is the safest and best benefit,” Lopez said.

As It Happens Last update: June 7, 2021 – 10:21 am The national government has so far secured two formal agreements for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines in the Philippines, one with the Chinese pharmaceutical company Sinovac and another with the Serum Institute of India. Check out this space for small-scale vaccine developments in the Philippines. (Main image by Markus Spiske via Unsplash) June 7, 2021 – 10:21 am The government marks the distribution of vaccines for category A4, or first economic lines, with a ceremony at a mall in Pasay City. About 35 million Filipinos are in the priority group, which has expanded to include all those required to physically report to work. Pandemic restrictions have seen some Filipinos move to work remotely or make adjustments from home, but many employees, especially those in the service sector, do not have that opportunity. May 19, 2021 – 2:21 pm Vice President Leni Robredo has been vaccinated against COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Quezon City. Robredo, who received her first dose of AstraZeneca stroke, is in category A3 (people with interaction disorders). May 7, 2021 – 6:46 pm The Department of Health announces the resumption of use of AstraZeneca stroke for the entire appropriate population following the recommendation of the Food and Drug Administration and the All DOH Group of Vaccine Experts. The Department of Health encourages the public to take a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. “The benefits of additional protection against COVID-19 can only be achieved by supplementing both doses of the vaccine,” the DOH said in a statement. May 7, 2021 – 10:53 am The regional health minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Mindanao Muslim said there was no basis for insinuations that COVID-19 vaccines are banned in Islam. Medical staff from the Integrated Provincial Health Office-Maguindanao gave Bangsamoro Health Minister Bashary Latiph an anti-coronavirus stroke to Sinovac on Thursday. Latiph reiterated his appeal to residents in all cities and provinces in BARMM to ignore the misconceptions and claims on Facebook by skeptics and pessimists who are not even medical practitioners that vaccines can do more harm than good. “Listen only to the BARMM Ministry of Health, the Department of Health and health workers in the provinces and cities in the Bangsamoro region,” Latiph told reporters after receiving an anti-COVID-19 shot. – STAR / John Unson May 5, 2021 – 9:51 am Philippines approves application of Modern COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use. Food and Drug Administration Director General Eric Domingo says it took just nine days to review the emergency use authority application. “The known and potential benefits of Moderna, when used to prevent COVID-19, outweigh the known and potential risks of the vaccine mentioned,” Domingo said during the Kapihan forum as Manila Bay.







