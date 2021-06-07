Covid explosion at Taiwan plant could exacerbate chip supply shortage





A group of Covid-19 infections at a factory in central Taiwan have temporarily halted operations at one of the world’s largest chip testing companies, the latest sign of a possible shutdown of a technology supply chain already struggling with a lack of ingredients. King Yuan Electronics Co shut down major plants in Miaoli County over the weekend and reported 182 confirmed cases as of June 5, according to the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control. Most of them are among its foreign workers, including the factory floor staff. The government placed all of its 2,000 overseas workers, about 30% of its workforce, on a 14-day quarantine, and the company turned to local temporary workers to restore its production lines. King Yuan resumed operations last night at lower-than-normal production volumes, said Aaron Chang, the company’s interim spokesman. Its shares gained 1.9% on Monday. “Once migrant workers return to the production lines within two weeks, the company will speed up production to compensate for its loss,” he said. “The company does not see any major impact on annual finances and businesses.” Production capacity and revenue are expected to decline of 30% to 35% in June, King Yuan Electronics said in a statement on the local stock exchange. Taiwan’s proliferation highlights the threat posed by reliance on the global tech supply chain to a small number of key players. Taiwan’s chip-making industry is an essential supplier and potential hotspot for companies in a wide range of sectors, from consumer electronics to server farms to the automotive industry. Companies are already tackling a chip shortage that has slowed production and shut down full-fledged automobile plants, prompting the US and China to discover ways to increase their domestic production. King Yuan says on his website that it is the world’s largest professional testing company with pure game, testing semiconductors for types of MediaTek Inc. Its shares fell about 5% last week after the spread was reported. Taiwan saw little impact from the pandemic over the past year and the first months of 2021 after it managed to contain the virus through a mix of border controls and quarantine measures. But the virus managed to break through the defenses in mid-April, and since spreading across the island. Soldiers from the chemical unit prepare to spray disinfectant inside Taipei Mass Rapid Transit on May 26th. Photo: Sam Yeh / AFP / Getty Images Health authorities have reported more than 11,000 local cases and 260 deaths, mostly in the last five weeks. The government has imposed a mild stalemate in an effort to slow the spread, closing schools and recreational facilities, but they have so far shown reluctance to implement measures that could affect the export-focused manufacturing sector that is the main driver of the economy. While production data show that Taiwanese technology exporters have been slightly affected so far, a report by IHS Markit last week warned that Taiwan experienced major delays in the supply chain in May as companies built their inventories in a bid to protect themselves from raw material shortages and costs. gave me. – With the help of Debby Wu (Updates with projected loss of output in the fifth paragraph) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos