Thousands of police officers, holiday dogs, drones land in the UK coastal city ahead of the Biden G7 summit

Thousands of police officers are descending on a small English coastal town for President Biden’s meeting with world leaders at the G7 summit this week.

The global summit is taking place in Carbis Bay in the Cornwall coastal county from Friday.

More than 5,000 police officers from across England will be present for the event.

For more stories visit Business Insider.

The world’s most powerful leaders are descending on a small English coastal town for this week’s G7 summit.

Carbis Bay, in Cornwall, has a population of just 3,500 and lies in a picturesque part of Cornwall on the south coast of England.

It may seem like a difficult place for a high-profile meeting of world leaders, but here UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has chosen to host the G7 summit this week.

It will be the first major personal meeting of leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States since the coronavirus pandemic hit Mars and President Biden’s first major moment on the world stage. .

World leaders, who will join from leaders from Australia, India, South Korea and the EU as guests, will gather and stay at the luxury resort of Carbis Bay.

It also means the Cornwall police force has a major security operation in their hands, and officers are preparing for the event with holiday dogs, drones, police boats and thousands of additional officers withdrawn from forces across England.

“We have been planning for this event for months,” Devon and Cornwall Police Inspector Jo Hall told Insider last month. “The biggest police and security event in England this year is a big event to be planned.”

“We plan the worst case and we plan the best case and we plan around a number of different topics,” Hall said. “So what resources and people do we need? What operational bases and footage might we need? What housing might we need for the officers we’ve got? Vehicles, meals, what threats are there – all sorts of different topics we’re going to have plan and prepare for “.

Devon and Cornwall Police have been preparing for large-scale events before, including the passing of the Olympic Torch through both counties ahead of the London 2012 Olympic Games. The difference for the G7 Summit is that it is still the biggest.

The size of the operation means Devon and Police will use “mutual assistance”, meaning officers from other police forces in England will be sent to strengthen Cornwall police numbers over the weekend to make sure them sufficient number.

Up to 5,000 officers and police staff will be deployed from across England, with Devon and Cornwall Police having to plan everything from their meals to their accommodation to where they will be deployed.

Specialized units of police officers who have been trained in public order and riot control will be stationed in Cornwall to deal with possible protests, while 150 police dogs will also be deployed during the event.

Police will also use the large fleet of Cornwall and Devon Police drones, which are used by forces around the world for a wide range of purposes, including crowd surveillance and monitoring.

The drones face potential problems, with Acting Chris Lindzey suggesting the technology could crash from the large seagull population in Cornwall.

“We do our best to avoid any birds that nest. Birds sometimes attack with our drones. If you are very interested in wildlife, a seagull, you respect them and get out of the way,” he said. told the Guardian.

There will also be police boats patrolling Carbis Bay itself to keep high-profile delegates safe.

“In the Carbis Bay area, we will have naval police,” Hall said. “As part of the event, we will not only police the land, but police the land, air and sea.”

“So people will see a police presence around those areas, but there is nothing to be alarmed about. Our role in this is to keep our community safe and to keep the event and those delegates safe, and that is why you will see those additional resources. “

It all comes at a cost, with Guardian Reporting that the security operation will cost milion 70 million, the equivalent of just under $ 100 million.