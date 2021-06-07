Rohingya on Bangladesh island feel trapped, afraid of monsoons







DHAKA: Rohingya refugees held on an island in Bangladesh fear they will be exposed to turbulent conditions during the upcoming monsoon season and are struggling with “inadequate” health and education facilities, a Human Rights Watch report said today. About 18,800 refugees have been displaced from the Cox’s Bazar region, where about 850,000 people live in poor and cramped conditions after fleeing Myanmar to the desolate island of Bhashan Char in the Bay of Bengal. A spokesman for the prime minister’s office told AFP that another 80,000 Rohingya would soon be relocated to the island. The Bangladeshi government has insisted the relocation is voluntary, with the island safe from cyclones and its facilities much better than Cox’s Bazar camps. But Human Rights Watch said, after interviewing 167 refugees, that they had been displaced “without their full and informed consent” and were not allowed to return to the mainland. Refugees also spoke of a lack of health and education equipment for their children, the 58-page report said. Others feared that the monsoon season starting in June could expose them to strong winds and flooding on the island. Human Rights Watch acknowledged that Dhaka had been “generous and compassionate” in sheltering Rohingya, many of whom fled Myanmar after a brutal military coup in 2017 but that their rights must be protected. “The Bangladeshi government is finding it difficult to cope with the over one million Rohingya refugees, but forcing people on a remote island simply creates new problems,” Bill Frelick, HRW’s director for migrant and refugee rights, said in a statement. . “International donors should help Rohingya, but also insist that Bangladesh repatriate refugees who want to return to the territory or if experts say the island’s conditions are too dangerous or unstable.” Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen reacted to the report, telling AFP that “whatever resources we have, we have tried to provide the best services to these people”. “Their nations are very developed … If they have so much sympathy, let them take them back to their country,” Momen told the New York-based Human Rights Watch. “I am sorry that we can not have better facilities because we are not a rich country. We can not afford to provide more things. ” On Friday, a ship full of dozens of Rohingya landed off the Indonesian coast after a voyage of several months, most recently in a wave of arrivals from narrow camps in Bangladesh. Bangladeshi police have also arrested Rohingya trying to flee Bhashan Char as thousands protested against conditions on the island last week during a visit by the UN refugee agency.

