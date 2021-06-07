International
We have won the first round of the legal battle, says lawyer Mehul Choksi TOI
You seem to have said that the first goal has been achieved …
Mr. Choksi has the right to speak with his lawyers and we were able to secure him through the Supreme Court order. The Supreme Court has issued a restraining order for the (Dominica) police chief to send Mr Choksi out of Dominica without the permission of the courts. In that sense, we have protection. He now faces a criminal charge which has been leveled against him which is entering Dominica illegally.
What is your prayer before the court?
The way we see it is that his entry into Dominica was forced and illegal. He was not responsible for that entry. Since he is a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda, he must be sent back to Antigua, where he is challenging the extradition request made by India and the government order to revoke his citizenship. These are the two pending court cases in Antigua.
The Dominican government has said there is no objection to the repatriation of Choksis to India?
This is a rumor all around. I’m not aware of that. To my knowledge, no formal request has been made. If a request was made by the Indian government to the Dominican Government, neither have we been informed of that request.
Where is Choksi now?
He is in a hospital, but under the protection of police custody. He will be picked up from the hospital in a timely manner. We will now move a parole application to the Dominican Supreme Court.
What happened on May 23?
It appears Mr. Choksi was abducted by the Jolly Harbor community (in Antigua). He was seduced by a woman named Barbara Jabarika, who had been to Antigua for three months before. Whenever he went for a walk she was with him because she lived not far from his place. She was the one who invited him to her place. Once inside, he was settled by about six men, some speaking in the Antiguan dialect and others in the Indian dialect. He was then beaten, electrocuted and put on a hood, transported on a yacht and flown to Dominica. He was unable to see what was happening, but was aware he was on the ship. He was transported on a coast guard boat, brought to shore where police took him into custody. He was denied access to legal aid.
Was the woman in the boat?
This is something that is still a question. He was unaware of who was there on the boat because they had blindfolded him. But I hear from the press that she was there. But one thing is for sure, she is no longer in Antigua. I have never seen her and all I know is that she was from England and she has Indian features. I am aware that it is not an Indian name.
What could be the reason behind the alleged kidnapping?
I think the plan was to land him in Dominica, take him to India without anyone knowing, except the officials who were part of the plan. Fortunately, I got the information that he was being held in Dominica and I contacted four lawyers. One of them went to the police station to see him. I had sent him as a lawyer to Antigua. He was denied entry. He made a noise and the cell where he was held was not too far from there. Mr. Choksi, hearing the noise, began to say that I want to see you. That’s why we submitted the Habeas Corpus letter.
What about fraud allegations in India?
What worries us are not the accusations made against Choksi in India. What we are saying is that there is a legal process. When the Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda states in a statement that he does not want Mr. Choksi to return because of his constitutional and legal rights, I have a serious problem with that assertion. Every person has certain rights. He should be allowed to use the judicial process and allow the court to decide. The Supreme Court has ruled that Mr Choksi should not leave Dominica without her knowledge. The process continues.
Where are you from
The matter has been postponed sine die. May be posted in mid-June.
