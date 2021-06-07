Sophi.io Wins Two Global Media INMA Awards





TORONTO, 07 June 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Sophi.io, the optimization and forecasting platform powered by artificial intelligence Globe and Mails, was announced the winner of the Global News Media Awards (INMA) in two categories, best of automation or Personalization data, and Best in Performance for North America. The Global Media INMA Awards focus on excellence in all areas of the media business, said Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. I am particularly pleased that Sophis fully dynamic, real-time, personalized paywall won in two categories, and that Sophis laydown automatic breaker technology was named for its use with Naviga and Agderposten. Sophi also took second place in the Best Subscriber Acquisition and Best Data Use Initiative categories to Promote Subscriptions, Content or Product Design and was selected as a finalist in the following categories: Best Registration Initiative of Users and Best Product and Technique Innovation. The competition of these years attracted 644 entries from 212 news brands in 37 countries. The judges were 44 global media experts focused on breakthrough results, unique concepts, strong creativity, innovative thinking and synergy of winners across platforms. Great use of high impact data. Personalizing payroll walls is the key to success in the digital media subscription business. This introduction presents more evidence as to why this is true, a judge said regarding paywall technology. Developing their own propensity patterns for users and content is a better practice than others can learn, another judge said. Another judge noted: The incredible AI-led personalization and perfect embrace of the need to introduce data science talent into a news organization. Impact and great numbers. “ Fully dynamic, personalized, real-time Sophis paywall uses natural language (NLP) processing to analyze user content and behavior to determine when to ask a reader for money or an email address and when to leave them only. It can optimize for multiple results simultaneously (such as different bundles or price points) and also works well in cold start situations. Sophi is an AI platform that helps publishers identify their most valuable content and use it to achieve key business goals, such as maximizing subscriptions. Publishers on four continents now use Sophis AI / ML technology to supply paywall decisions, web site automation, and print automation. Sophis Automatic Printing Solution, which powers Naviga Publisher, won an honorable mention in the Best Product and Technical Innovation category. An INMA judge commented: Sophi – as the first of its kind – is an excellent example of an automated laydown solution. Amazing to see that the work of the editor is reduced only to the choice of content. Automating up to 80% of newspaper editorial pages can be a game-changing print industry. “ Last year, Sophi also won the Online Journalism Award (OJA) for Technical Innovation in the Digital Journalism Service, distributed by the Online News Association (ONA), as well as the World Digital Media Award and the North American Digital Media Award. by the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA) in the Best Digital News Start category. About Sophi.io

Sophi.io ( https://www.sophi.io ) was developed by The Globe and Mail to help content publishers make important strategic and tactical decisions. It is a suite of AI and ML-enabled optimization and forecasting tools that includes Sophi Site Automation and Sophi Dynamic Paywall as well as Sophi Analytics, a decision support system for content publishers. Sophi was created to improve measurements that are most relevant to your business, such as subscriber retention and acquisition, commitment, duration, frequency, and volume.

