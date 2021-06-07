Twitter, once the soul of the BJP political struggle, has now become a burden: Shiv Sena | Latest India News





Shiv Sena spokesman Saamana came out on top for the ongoing stalemate between the microblogging site Twitter and the Union government. In his editorial published Monday, Shiv Sena said Twitter has become a burden on the government they want to throw away. “Previously, Twitter was the spirit of political struggle or campaigning for the BJP or the Modi government. Twitter has now become a burden to them and the Modi government has reached the point of deciding whether to shed this burden. Today, all media in the country is under “Modi’s full control of the government, except for media outlets like Twitter.” declared the editorial. The social media platform claim was being used for mudslinging and character killings during the 2014 election campaign and that the ruling party was more active online than it was on the ground at the time. “In the last few years, a mud-throwing campaign, the assassination of the character is being directed at social media. No political party other than BJP knew how to use it fully. In 2014, BJP had mastered this task. In the campaign of that time, the BJP army was more active in the cyber world and less on the ground. “Under what rules are the unpleasant words used for Rahul Gandhi on Twitter and Facebook? What are the surnames used for a senior leader like Dr Manmohan Singh? By Uddhav Thackeray, who has spent his life in politics and social services to politicians like Mamata “Banerjee Sharad Pawar, Priyanka Gandhi, Mulayam Singh Yadav, etc., the campaign of killing the characters started against the opposition leaders,” Saamana asked. The editorial further points out that the opposition has now learned how to use Twitter effectively and is taking over the BJP in countries like West Bengal and Bihar creating panic within the ranks of the ruling party. “As long as these attacks were going on in a one-sided way, the BJP members were happy, but when the opposition started the attacks by deploying equally capable cyber forces, then there was panic in the BJP camp. In West Bengal polls, “Trinamool Mohua Moitra and Derek O’Brien of Congress wounded BJP with Twitter’s double-edged sword. In the Bihar election, Tejashwi Yadav exposed Modi and Nitish Kumar via Twitter,” the editorial said. The editorial also talks about the mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic governments which was reinforced by social media platforms like Twitter, stating that images of “dead bodies flowing in the Ganges, drinking constantly burning in Varanasi and Gujarat, ambulance rides outside crematoria “reached the world and the work style of the BJP government was exposed”. Twitter and the Center have been at loggerheads over new information technology rules. The latest announcement was sent to Twitter urging it to comply with the new IT rules, issued as a gesture of goodwill on Saturday.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos