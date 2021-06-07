Switzerland increases controls on allegations of dubious salary support scheme





ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss authorities are stepping up controls over the possible abuse of a short-term scheme introduced last year to help mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the labor market. About 900 possible cases of abuse have been uncovered since May, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said in a statement Monday. He said another 500 suspicious claims for corporate compensation were found by the unemployment insurance authorities. Switzerland last year extended and simplified access to its Kurzarbeit scheme that allows companies to increase pay for employees in reduced hours with unemployment insurance funds instead of firing them. He paid about 11.8 billion Swiss francs ($ 13.10 billion) under the scheme in the 13 months to March, statistics show. SECO said it had hired 40 external inspectors to help intensify controls at the company. He had conducted 131 checks by the end of May, finding 13 cases of abuse and 97 where mistakes had been made. He intends to carry out another 200 inspections this year and 700 next year. The Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO) voiced criticism. We do not understand why the simplified procedure is extended again and again. It’s time to get back to normal or at least restore some security features, Garbriela Carrapa told SFAOs for Reuters. The head of the SECO labor directorate, Boris Zuercher, defended the simplifications that make it easier for companies, including many small players from the culture and hospitality sectors, to apply and also for the authorities to process the high number of applications. “Throw out all the indications of abuse we get,” he told reporters in a call. Switzerlands’ unregulated unemployment rate fell to 3.1% in May, from 3.3% in April. The number of people and companies interested in shorter working hours also declined in March as Switzerland gradually lifted COVID-19 restrictions. ($ 1 = 0.9007 Swiss francs) Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Jason Neely

