Dangerous Delta – New York Times
Britain has had one of the world’s most successful Covid-19 responses in recent months.
Unlike the European Union, the British government realized that getting vaccine doses quickly was more important than negotiating the lowest price. Unlike the United States, Britain was willing to impose restrictions across the country back at the end of last year to reduce case loads. British officials also chose to maximize the first vaccine shots and delay the second shots, recognizing that the strategy could reduce Covid cases more quickly.
Thanks to these moves, Covid has withdrawn faster in Britain than in almost any other country. Less than 10 Britons a day have died in recent weeks, up from 1,200 a day in late January. On a per capita basis, Britains death last month was less than one-tenth US rate.
Despite this success, Britain is now facing an increase in Covid cases. The main cause seems to be the highly infectious variant of the virus known as Delta, which was first discovered in India. Britains ’recent moves to reopen society also probably play a role.
Growth is a reminder that progress against the pandemic even extreme progress does not equate to ultimate victory. The British experience also suggests that cases may soon arise in the US What we were seeing in the UK is very likely to appear soon in other western countries, The Financial Timess John Burn-Murdoch wrote.
How bad it is
Regarding the country where Britain was in January, the recent increase in Covid cases is small:
But there is still reason for concern. As small as it may seem on that chart, new Covid cases have doubled over the past month, to more than 4,000 a day from about 2,000 a day.
Pandemics feed on themselves, in both directions. When new loads of issues are falling, this increases the chances that they will continue to fall because fewer newly infected people are able to spread the virus to others. When case loads are increasing, the opposite happens.
With about 40 per cent of Britons still not receiving a vaccine, the recent increase has the potential to worsen significantly. The country is at an important moment, as Dr. Chaand Nagpaul of the British Medical Association told the BBC.
Will the dead rise?
Fortunately, the current flood is almost certain to cause fewer deaths than previous outbreaks because most people vulnerable to serious illness have already been vaccinated. About 90 per cent of Britons 65 and older have received both strokes. And vaccines continue to look effective against the Delta variant, researchers say.
For now, deaths have barely increased and it is possible that they do not increase much; Covid mortality rate for people under 40 has been very low. But it’s too soon to know. Covid death trends usually follow issue trends by a few weeks. If the Delta variant ends up being significantly heavier, it could cause an increase in deaths.
There is reason to be hopeful, not seeing a major trend in hospital admissions, but his early days, James Naismith, who runs the Rosalind Franklin Institute, a research center, told the James Times. If we do not see anything until June 14, we can breathe.
British officials are debating whether to stick to their previous plan to lift all activity restrictions on June 21 or postpone that date.
The first shooting vs the second
One unknown for vaccines is the ideal delay between two shots (for those vaccines that require two, as most do). The US shocks the shooting by just a few weeks, while Britain has made people wait up to 12 weeks for the second. Overall, the Britains strategy seems to have worked better.
But the Delta variant is adding a wrinkle. The data suggest it is more contagious than the original virus and is more likely to infect people who have only had one shot.
I have noticed a confusion on social media and in news accounts about what this means. This does not necessarily mean that Britains strategy has been a mistake. Obviously, two shots are better than one for each version of the virus. However, this is not the choice countries face.
The choice they face is which one to decide as a priority: the first blows or the second blows. Any dose given as a second shot is unavailable to be given as a first shot, and vice versa. Evidence continues to suggest that the first shootings make a bigger difference than the second shooting, including for the Delta version, Jennifer Nuzzo, a Johns Hopkins epidemiologist, told me.
But the Delta variant calls for some change in Britain, many scientists say. The country is accelerating second shootings for people in need. And people who have received just one stroke should not behave as if they have been vaccinated, said Devi Sridhar of the University of Edinburgh.
Three lessons in the UK
I see three key lessons from Britains recent case growth:
One, vaccines are still the most effective way, by far, to defeat this terrible pandemic. Nothing matters more than the speed at which gunfire goes to guns in Britain, the US and especially in poor countries where vaccination rates are still low.
Two, behavioral limitations may still play a temporary role. If hospitalizations or deaths in Britain increase over the next two weeks, there will be a strong argument for delaying the full reopening of activities. And that has obvious implications for the US, too. Restricting indoor activities for unvaccinated people is especially important.
Three, case loads are no longer an important measure as they once were. Before vaccines were available, more cases would mean more hospitalization and death. Now, the connection is more insecure. As a recent Times story has said, paraphrasing British scientists, increases in new infections are tolerable as long as the vast majority do not lead to serious illness or death.
Over the next two weeks, I promise I will keep you updated on Britain and the Delta variant.
Those who paved the way for our joy: Joan Steinau Lester explains in The Los Angeles Times as Supreme Court rulings legalizing interracial and same-sex marriage changed her life.
Reads in the morning
A neglected part of Dutch history
The Netherlands rarely encounters its role in the global trade of enslaved people. A large museum in Amsterdam aims to change that, with the opening of Slavery, an exhibition on Dutch colonial history.
Slavery was banned in the Netherlands, but was legal in the Dutch colonies. Mainly through large trading companies, the Dutch enslaved more than a million people. The exhibition at the Rijksmuseum, which opened on Saturday, presents this story through 10 true stories about merchants, abolitionists, enslaved people, those who bought them and others. It includes objects from the era, such as Rembrandt portraits.
The Netherlands often celebrates its trade history and the exhibition tries to reveal a largely untold part of that past. It is a small and late step in recognizing the grief inflicted on hundreds of thousands of people on several continents, Tim Fraanje writes in Dutch Vice. Claire Moses, a Morning Writer
