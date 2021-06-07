Dangerous Delta – New York Times

Britain has had one of the world’s most successful Covid-19 responses in recent months.

Unlike the European Union, the British government realized that getting vaccine doses quickly was more important than negotiating the lowest price. Unlike the United States, Britain was willing to impose restrictions across the country back at the end of last year to reduce case loads. British officials also chose to maximize the first vaccine shots and delay the second shots, recognizing that the strategy could reduce Covid cases more quickly.

Thanks to these moves, Covid has withdrawn faster in Britain than in almost any other country. Less than 10 Britons a day have died in recent weeks, up from 1,200 a day in late January. On a per capita basis, Britains death last month was less than one-tenth US rate.

Despite this success, Britain is now facing an increase in Covid cases. The main cause seems to be the highly infectious variant of the virus known as Delta, which was first discovered in India. Britains ’recent moves to reopen society also probably play a role.

Growth is a reminder that progress against the pandemic even extreme progress does not equate to ultimate victory. The British experience also suggests that cases may soon arise in the US What we were seeing in the UK is very likely to appear soon in other western countries, The Financial Timess John Burn-Murdoch wrote.