International
Weather in the UK: 10 day sun forecast with high temperatures up to 30C
It will be another sunny week for most of the UK, with high temperatures forecast across the country.
After a sizzling start in June already, the good weather seems to be here to stay with the mercury rising above 25C in London every day for the next ten days, according to forecasters.
The Met office told Metro.co.uk the chances of a heat wave three days in a row with temperatures above average are rising from Wednesday.
Its good news for those now planning to spend their summer vacation home as thousands were left disappointed by Portugal’s removal from the UK green travel list.
Indeed, it looks like the UK will be hotter than the Mediterranean country in a few days in June, with high trends of 30C.
While the north and east of England are raining heavily on Monday, other parts of the country are enjoying dry and sunny spells.
Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell said: “These rains can be quite heavy and intense, and thunderstorms in some areas.
Yet other parts of the country will see a relatively pleasant day.
Dry and sunny conditions will return on Tuesday for most areas, though cloudy skies are forecast across Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Temperatures on Tuesday are expected to peak at 25C around London. South East is forecast to remain dry on Wednesday with mercury again at 25C peaks, while other areas may see clouds and rain.
A similar picture is expected on Thursday, with clouds and rain in the west, ahead of a mostly dry weekend.
Last week saw the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures reaching 29C and some longer-range forecasts say it could be beaten again before the end of the month.
The Met Office currently states: June 20 – July 4 has temperatures that may be above average, with a good deal of dry weather for the end of June.
Families enjoyed a great warm half-term last week, with Brits heading to parks and beaches to enjoy the weather.
Coral is offering the 4-6 chances that this June will be the hottest recorded. Spokesman John Hill said: Weve already been treated to glorious weather so far this month and the best can still remain.
Met Office chief meteorologist Neil Armstrong told Metro.co.uk, “The chances of meeting the heat wave criteria are rising as warmer weather develops in much of the UK this week with extremely warm weather all the time.” and most likely in parts of South and East England by Wednesday.
Temperatures above average are likely to continue next week, with a small chance of seeing hot weather towards the middle of the week.
Climatologically, heat waves become more likely by the second half of June, but current extended-range forecasts suggest temperatures are likely to be around the norm across the northern and western United Kingdom, and just above normal in the central and eastern areas.
Get in touch with our news team by emailing us at[email protected]
For more stories like this,check out our news site.
Get your latest news you need to know, good stories, analysis and more
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]