Weather in the UK: 10 day sun forecast with high temperatures up to 30C

It will be another sunny week for most of the UK, with high temperatures forecast across the country.

After a sizzling start in June already, the good weather seems to be here to stay with the mercury rising above 25C in London every day for the next ten days, according to forecasters.

The Met office told Metro.co.uk the chances of a heat wave three days in a row with temperatures above average are rising from Wednesday.

Its good news for those now planning to spend their summer vacation home as thousands were left disappointed by Portugal’s removal from the UK green travel list.

Indeed, it looks like the UK will be hotter than the Mediterranean country in a few days in June, with high trends of 30C.

While the north and east of England are raining heavily on Monday, other parts of the country are enjoying dry and sunny spells.

Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell said: “These rains can be quite heavy and intense, and thunderstorms in some areas.

Yet other parts of the country will see a relatively pleasant day.

Dry and sunny conditions will return on Tuesday for most areas, though cloudy skies are forecast across Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Temperatures on Tuesday are expected to peak at 25C around London. South East is forecast to remain dry on Wednesday with mercury again at 25C peaks, while other areas may see clouds and rain.

A similar picture is expected on Thursday, with clouds and rain in the west, ahead of a mostly dry weekend.

Last week saw the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures reaching 29C and some longer-range forecasts say it could be beaten again before the end of the month.



The Met Office currently states: June 20 – July 4 has temperatures that may be above average, with a good deal of dry weather for the end of June.

Families enjoyed a great warm half-term last week, with Brits heading to parks and beaches to enjoy the weather.

Coral is offering the 4-6 chances that this June will be the hottest recorded. Spokesman John Hill said: Weve already been treated to glorious weather so far this month and the best can still remain.



Met Office chief meteorologist Neil Armstrong told Metro.co.uk, “The chances of meeting the heat wave criteria are rising as warmer weather develops in much of the UK this week with extremely warm weather all the time.” and most likely in parts of South and East England by Wednesday.

Temperatures above average are likely to continue next week, with a small chance of seeing hot weather towards the middle of the week.

Climatologically, heat waves become more likely by the second half of June, but current extended-range forecasts suggest temperatures are likely to be around the norm across the northern and western United Kingdom, and just above normal in the central and eastern areas.

