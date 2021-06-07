Noida Housing Company Receives Covid Vaccines Intended for Aligarh, FIR Filed

NOIDA / ALIGARH : An FIR has been placed over a Covid-19 vaccination camp held at a shelter in Greater Noida with vaccines supposedly destined for the Aligarh district, officials said Monday.

Also, special investigations have been launched by the health departments in Gautam Buddh Nagar as well as Aligarh on the matter, officials said.

The FIR has been deployed at the Beta 2 police station in Great Noida against five named individuals and several unidentified residents of the company, a police officer said.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Greater Noida Prasun Dwivedi said two vaccination campaigns were organized by residents of the Jaypee Green Society in Greater Noida on May 21st and 27th.

“When the vaccine recipients of this Greater Noida company downloaded the certificates, it was mentioned that they were inoculated from Naurangabad PHC to Aligarh,” Dwivedi told PTI.

SDM said residents of the housing company had not informed Gautam Buddh Nagar district health officials about the camp, which is against the rules.

Gautam Chief Buddh Nagar Deepak Ohrid, SDM Dwivedi and local police personnel had visited the company on Sunday for inspection as the matter came to light, but organizers refused to meet with them, according to officials.

Greater Noida Deputy Additional Police Commissioner Vishal Pandey said, “The CMO had conducted an investigation in which the prima facie allegations were found to be true. Following a complaint from the CMO, an FIR was filed against several Jaypee Green residents. in the vaccination campaign “.

A detailed investigation by the health department is underway while police will take impartial action according to the findings of the investigation, Pandey added.

Meanwhile, Aligarh CMO Bhanu Pratap Kalyani on Monday said a two-member committee has been formed to investigate allegations of vaccines intended for Aligarh being sent to the housing company in Greater Noida.

He said the investigation was being conducted by Dr Anupam Bhaskar and Dr SP Singh with their report expected to be received within a day.

This story has been published by a wire agency source with no changes to the text. Only the title has been changed.

