a look at his past controversies

Cape Town While Temitope Balogh Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua, was one of the most influential televangelists in Africa, the Nigerian pastor who founded the Synagogue Church of All Nations in Lagos was also shrouded in controversy.

According to Al Jazeera, 57-year-old Joshua, who died on Saturday, was popular not only throughout Africa but also in South America, where he ran many religious campaigns. He often toured the UK as well.

The Lord has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home as it should be by divine will, the church posted on its Facebook page.

His last moments on earth were spent in the service of the Lord. This is what he was born, lived and died for, read the post.

Joshua rose to fame in the 1990s and was known for his claims to cure various diseases and perform miracles.

One of his most notable controversies took place in 2014 when one of his churches collapsed, killing 116 people, 84 of whom were South Africans who had traveled to Lagos to participate in the ministry.

The BBC reported that a court in Lagos said the Church was guilty of criminal negligence. However, Joshua never faced any charges.

A report attributed the disaster to structural failures and found that the building had not received planning approval from authorities.

Critics questioned his claims and accused him of benefiting people in search of hope and that some of the miracles he had brought were performed by actors.

In 2004, the United States National Broadcasting Commission banned television stations from broadcasting pastors’ programs that performed unverified miracles. However, televangelists were still able to transmit to most of Africa through dedicated satellite channels.

Joshua was a zealous pastor in technology and became a social media influencer with millions of followers across his social channels.

In April of this year, his YouTube channel with more than 1.8 million subscribers was shut down following hate speech allegations and a complaint filed in video showing Joshua praying to heal gay people.

Homosexuality remains illegal in Nigeria and homosexual acts could lead to a sentence of 14 years in prison.

African News Agency (ANA)