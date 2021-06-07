We are not in the third wave yet, says the Prime Minister of the CIS

Durban: KwaZulu-Natal Province is not yet in the third wave of Covid-19 infections, Prime Minister Sihle Zikalala told a news conference over the weekend.

This despite expert opinions from a team from the Durban University of Technology Institute for Water and Wastewater Technology (IWWT).

Zikalala said there is an early warning system to warn them when a new wave of infections arrives and urged the public to remain vigilant and abide by safety rules.

So we continue to monitor the trends and signals of a revival in the province. Our focus is on identifying groups and conducting targeted trials in affected areas; identifying and strengthening contact tracking; intensifying our push for risk communication, with an emphasis on non-pharmaceutical interventions.

Although our province has not entered the third wave of Covid-19, we still need to be vigilant and aware of the potential risk of a resurgence of infections, said the Prime Minister.

But clinical data from the IWWT DUTs team showed that the province may already be in the middle of a third wave.

Led by Professor Faizal Bux and assisted by Professor Sheena Kumari, the team found an increase in viral loads in the sewage since March 30th.

“As a metro, eThekwini Municipality is a good reflection of the pandemic trend in the CFS. The team found that viral loads at the Central Wastewater Treatment Plant during this period peaked at an average of 4.72 log copies per 100ml.

However, viral loads over the last four weeks (May 1127, 2021) averaged 5.57 log copies per 100 ml of polluted water, which was much higher than what was observed during the peak of the second wave.

“This shows that eThekwini Municipality may already be experiencing the third wave of Covid-19 infections and that it had a larger number of infected individuals within the community than is currently reported,” Bux said in a statement last week.

According to the latest information from the Department of Health, the province has a confirmed number of cases of 340,586 and a death toll of 10,534. The province is experiencing an increase in the number of new cases registered, the department said.

The eThekwini district accounts for just over half of the total number of provincial cases, with 160,241 active cases and a death toll of 3,843.

The province currently has 142 vaccination sites and has inoculated a total of 360,451 citizens with the Pfizer vaccine during phases one and two of its distribution plan.

Although there is always room for improvement, we must say that we are quite satisfied with the way the vaccination rate is going in the province, said Zikalala.

Teachers in the province have the advantage of receiving the J&J vaccine this week. However, reports say the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States has not yet approved the vaccine for use.

The J&J vaccine was suspended after the ingredients used in the vaccine were made in a laboratory that had been contaminated, an FDA investigation report showed.

The FDA is expected to make an announcement on this issue this week.

– African News Agency